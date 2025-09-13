



China warned the British and the United States after sailing through the Taiwan Strait, which warships teach diplomatically.

The Chinese Navy and the Air Force were ordered to monitor and warn two ships of HMS Richmond and USS Higgins on Friday through 110 miles (180km) passage between the island and mainland China.

According to Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, the pair was engaged in “making and provoking problems.”

Image: USS HIGINS of the South China Sea in August. PIC: Philippine Coast Guard/AP

“The behavior of the United States and the United Kingdom sends wrong signals and weakens peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

The Ministry of Defense said voyage was a routine passage. Wherever the Royal Navy is operated, he added, “It is fully observed of international law and the norms and exercises freedom of navigation rights in accordance with the UN Convention on Maritime Law.”

The US Indo-Pacific Command also described the mission as everyday transportation, and described the Strait “beyond the territory of the coastal state.”

“The rights and freedom of the Taiwan Strait should not be limited,” he said in a statement.

The British ship, which was deployed in the East China Sea in 2021, is a 34 -inch or Duke class frigate, and the US ship is an Arleigh Burke AEGIS -induced missile destroyer.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

24:49 Will Trump stop Taiwan's invasion?

China's navy said on the early Friday that the third aircraft carrier, Fujian, is still under sea trial.

Last week, Canadians and Australian warships traveled along the strategic waterway.

The United States and allies, including Canada, the United Kingdom and France, send a ship with a strain.

In June, another British warship, HMS SPEY, passed the Strait for “causing problems” according to Beijing's words.

China sees Taiwan as its own territory, and Taipei refuses and claims to be part of the territorial waters.

Beijing has increased military pressure on the island, including preparation for war games nearby over the past five years.

Taiwan's chief Chinese policy makers and head of the mainland secretariat said China is preparing to invade Taiwan on Friday.

Chiu Chui-Cheng warned that in Washington, if Taiwan fell, it would cause the “domino effect” in the area that would threaten US security.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called China's “instability plan” against Atol, which caused a conflict in China's South China Sea.

Prime Minister Rubio said in a statement on Friday, “Beijing claims that Skaburger Reef is a natural protection zone to sacrifice the neighbors in the South China Sea and to develop a wide territory and maritime claim in China.”

Shoal is located in the Monopoly Economic Zone in the Philippines, but has been under the control of Beijing since 2012.

China claims almost all the oceans used to transport more than $ 3 trillion in transportation every year despite competing claims in the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

