



Tents at the Guantanamo Bay naval station in support of the Ministry of Defense and the Mission of the Ministry of Internal Security to extend the illegal extraterrestrial maintenance center during the Southern Guard operation at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on February 17.

Several migrants sent by the United States to Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, had to be moved to another part of the American naval database due to a failure of the water supply, which raises more questions about the question of whether the Guantnamo can welcome the 30,000 migrants that President Trump said he wanted to send.

Part of the naval base obtains its drinking water in a treatment center connected by a submarine pipeline, and the Ministry of Justice informed a federal court Thursday of a “water service disturbance” at the end of August in the area where the government migrant operations center, or MOC is located. This is where the United States is home to what it calls “low threat extraterrestrials”.

Consequently, the three migrants detained in the MOC at the time were transferred to another part of the base where “high threat extraterrestrials” are detained. An official of immigration and customs, or ICE, who manages the establishment, told court that the two categories of migrants were hosted in separate areas.

The government's deposit did not declare the total number of migrants to Guantnamo when the water problem was discovered, but he said that 24 migrants were based on September 9. The migrants have been by bike on and out of the island since early February.

Water should not be restored for at least a week, the government said.

Critics of the sending of migrants to Guantnamo say that the base infrastructure is too primitive to have a large number of people, and the failure of the in progress has added to their skepticism.

The water problem is “another example of the fact that the Guantnamo has not been built and cannot accommodate the thousands of migrants that the Trump administration wants to send,” said Lee Genernt, deputy director of the ACLU immigrant rights project. “And it is in addition to the fact that it costs so much more money than holding them in the United States, he shows again that it is a question of theater, no security and not to do something more effective.”

The average daily cost of holding a migrant in Guantnamo is around $ 100,000, while it costs around $ 165 per day to maintain a migrant in the detention of ice in the United States, according to legal files, government documents and convention delegates who visited the base earlier this year.

The government said that naval staff had found the problem of water supply on August 28 and that the Ministry of Defense informed the ice on August 30 of “structural damage” at the pipeline.

The part of the island where the MOC is located also houses government and military staff, as well as residents. Some of these people, as well as the three mocm migrants, were transferred to a more populated part of the base which still has drinking water. Some “essential” staff are in the region without running water, so that the water trucks are transported by the ferry, according to the government.

In addition, “the greater capacity trucks and a large water purification unit will arrive on September 19, 2025, which will allow the return of normal operations,” Jason Lynch wrote of the ICE application and elimination operations division. “Until the water supply is restored, no migrants will be held at MOC.”

These greatest trucks and the purification unit are currently on the way to Guantnamo by Barge and tug, according to Captain Michael Stephen, commander of the Guantenamo naval base. He said that the cause of water disruption is “unknown and under investigation” and that there will be a “complete evaluation” of the damaged submarine pipeline, which may require long-term repairs.

“There is currently no time estimated for the repair of the pipeline,” added Stephen.

According to the government, due to the water problem, all the migrants sent to Guantnamo are detained in camp 6, a penitentiary establishment which housed suspicious terrorists gathered during the so-called war against terrorism. There are still 15 of these prisoners at the base and they are now detained in another prison establishment, said the government.

The documents which disclose water failure have been submitted within the framework of a trial brought by a coalition of plea organizations which wishes to stop the transfer of migrants to Guantnamo. Genernt is the main lawyer of the complainants in this pursuit.

According to these documents, the average length of the stay for migrants sent to Guantnamo is 14 days.

When NPR asked for comments from the DHS, assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin replied with a statement saying that migrants had been moved to different areas of Guantanamo Bay because certain regions “undergo the interview”. She said they all had the same privileges in the new location as before the move.

