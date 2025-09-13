12 things to know about the 2025 US Ryder Cup team heading towards Bethpage Black





The US Ryder Cup team is defined. Six automatic qualifications have obtained their place thanks to performances throughout the season, and six others were selected by Captain Keegan Bradley to complete a list filled with great champions, veterans of the Ryder Cup and excitative competitors. Together, they form a team of 12 men ready for Bethpage Black.

Pedigree bonus and Olympic champions

Over the past two years, the six automatic qualifications have accumulated six victories, five TOP-5 and 10 TOP-10 in the major championships. The group also has the last two Olympic gold medalists: Xander Schauffele (Tokyo 2020) and Scottie Scheffler (Paris 2024), a testimony to their ability to prosper on the biggest scenes in the world.

Scottie Schefflers reigns at the top

Since its beginnings in the Ryder Cup 2021 with an unbeaten record 201, Scottie Scheffler has cemented as the most dominant force of the games. He won 18 PGA Tour victories, four majors, and held the world ranking No. 1 for 120 consecutive weeks, the third longest sequence in history. Scheffler now returns like anchor on the American side.

Success proven in 2021

Seven members of the 2025 team of the Ryder Cup US 2025, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson Dechambeau, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, were all part of the American victory record in the United States in 2021. Together, they compiled a collective record of 1645, driving the United States At a first year at Europe. Their performance remains one of the most convincing in the history of the Ryder Cup and offers a solid base of experience towards Bethpage.

Russell Henleys made his debut on the biggest stage of golf courses

Russell Henley will make his debut at Ryder Cup with Black Bethpage, but he is no stranger to the team competition. In the Cup of Presidents of 2024, Henley displayed a record of 310, including a single victory and a twinning of 210 with Scheffler. Its regular game and its proven match references bring new energy to the American range.

JJ SPAUNS Revolutionary season

JJ Spaun finished second American points to secure his first appearance of Ryder Cup. His campaign in 2025 was a breakthrough, highlighted by an American victory at the Open, three finalists, six TOP-10 and 11 TOP-25. From a modest 2024 season to the recruit of the Ryder Cup, Spaun quickly became one of the most coherent artists of the years.

Bryson Dechambeau delivers in the majors

Despite the participation in only eight qualification events in the past two years, all the big championships, Bryson Dechambeau, has still won his place. He took advantage of these departures, recording six TOP-10, including the victory in US Open 2024 and finalist in the consecutive PGA championships. Its ability to climb on occasion adds firepower to the list of the United States.

Justin Thomas: Cup Proven Ryder

Justin Thomas returns for his fourth Ryder Cup with more victories than any other American player on the list. He has a brand of 741 in career, including a perfect record of 300 in Sunday singles. Thomas Fiery Energy and ability to offer in moments of clutch make him a cornerstone of the American team.

Collin Morikawa: Major champion and clincher game game

Twice a major champion, Collin Morikawa will make his third appearance of the Ryder Cup classified n ° 8 in the official classification of golf. His beginnings in 2021 were unforgettable a record of 301 capped by winning the Ryder Cup for the United States team with a half match against Viktor Hovland. The coherence of Morikawas and the pressure composure are invaluable.

Ben Griffin: Revolutionary recruit

After entering 2025 with only nine top-10 in career, Ben Griffin produced a season in small groups which obtained his debut at the Ryder Cup. He recorded his first two career victories, added a finalist and accumulated 10 TOP-10 to finish ninth in the American classification. Selected by Bradley, Griffin brings momentum and confidence in Bethpage.

Cameron Young: scenario of the hometown

Cameron Young will make his debut in the Ryder Cup on a familiar ground. The New York native won the 2017 New York State Open with Bethpage Black as an amateur, drawing a course record then 64 in the last round. His references from the team also played Deep Young in the victorious team of the Ryder Cup Junior 2014 alongside Sam Burns, prefiguring this year.

Patrick Cantlay: the most effective competitor

In two appearances of the Ryder Cup, Patrick Cantlay built a record of 521 in sterling books, good for the best percentage of victories (0.687) of anyone in the American team 2025. Its beginnings in 2021 were particularly dominant, going 301 without loss. Cantlays' stability makes him a strength of confidence in any match parameter.

Sam Burns: the putter that shoots the matches

Captain Bradley called him the best putter on the planet and the statistics support him. Sam Burns leads the PGA Tour in the brain vascular accidents won: Put (0.924) on 80 rounds of competition this season. By making its second appearance Ryder Cup, Burns ability to draw crucial putts could be decisive under pressure from Bethpages First Tee.

With the complete list, the 2025 team of the Ryder Cup 2025 mixes the veterans of the Ryder Cup, the main champions and the fascinating recruits. From the dominance of Schefflers and the calculation of Morikawas to the Breakthrough and Youngs Hometown Links, each player adds a unique dimension. While the matches returned to Us Soil at Bethpage Black in September 2025, this team is designed to access the occasion.

