Elon Musk is a speech to the crowd in March of the Union through British Politics of Video Link | politics





About 110,000 people attending the 'Kingdom Union' rally meet the police.

Metropolitan police believe that about 110,000 people attend the KINGDOM protests and about 5,000 people in racism.

In a Saturday afternoon, the MET police said:

It is difficult to estimate the numbers attended by busy protests, but use the combination of CCTV and police helicopter video.

We think that the number of people who attended The Unite the Kingdom was about 110,000.

We think that the number of people who attended racial demonstrations is about 5,000.

The estimates provided by the organizer and the police are often different.

Aviation video shows the scale of the 'Kingdom Unite' rally video.

At10.13 EDT update

Main event

Please mark only the main events

To use this feature, turn on JavaScript

PA moved in White Hall, and more scratches occurred between supporters of the police and the kingdom.

Objects, including traffic cones, bottles and wood, were thrown into the officers' lines, and the group began to push back to Trafala Square and No Island Land Avenue around 5:25 pm.

After that, at 5:45 pm, 100 helmet officers supported by dozens of police officers rushed to the embankment, along with the patrons who were supported by the walking. Some marches are now greatly distributed and faced with the flag.

Shared

The images from the center of London today are as follows.

Those led by Tommy Robinson participate in the rally at Kingdom March and Trafalgar Square. Photo: Tommy Robinson -led Lucy North/PAA supporters Unite the Kingdom March and Rally have been printed with the deportation of the deportation stop extraction. Photo: TAYFUN SALC/EPAPOLICE officer patrolled dogs around Trafalgar Square in the center of London. Photo: Lucy North/Pashare

See the Guardians video of how the Kingdom March leader, the real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and how Luton's community grew up.

LUTON V TOMMY ROBINSON: The myth of the village mentions the “Unite the Kingdom” March crowd through video links.

Elon Musk spoke to the crowds attending the kingdom march through a video link. He talked about Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Tommy Robinson with a video call with March Leader, a top activist.

Musk argued that the dissolution of parliament and the change of the government in the UK. He said: I really think the government has really changed in England. You can no longer have four years or the next election can be too long. An unclear work is over. It was the dissolution of parliament and new votes.

Musk spoke to the rally in March. My appeal is my appeal to the common sense of England. What kind of world do you live in when you look carefully at you?

This is a message about a reasonable center. In general, those who do not participate in politics are people who want to live their lives. They do not want it, quiet, and just do their business.

My message is for them. If this continues, the violence will come to you. You will have no choice. It is in a fundamental situation. Violence is coming to you, whether or not you choose violence. You counterattack or die. I think that's true.

The owner mentioned Charlie Kirk's death and told the crowd that the left was a murderer. He said: There is a lot of violence on the left, and our friend Charlie Kirk is murdered this week, and the people on the left are publicly congratulated it. On the left is a party to celebrate the murder party and murder. Let me sink for 1 minute.

Musk also argued that the BBC was involved in Britain's destruction because it was afraid of the British public exercising freedom of speech.

When they finished the conversation, Robinson said:

Shared

At12.43 EDT update

The police have been arrested nine times for various crimes, the police said.

Metropolitan police have said that nine arrests have been arrested in the UNITE THE KINGDOM March, but more people have committed crimes.

The Force wrote on X.

According to the position of the Metropolitan police, police officers are particularly attacked in various parts of the White Hall. The police are trying to create a safe path for those who attend the anti -fascist counter protests led by racism.

According to the police, police officers also faced unacceptable violence by the Victorian embankment attendees, and supporters had a very large turnout and tried to approach the white hall.

Police officers are said to have received a garage punch. Bottle, flare and other projectiles were thrown.

16: 50 hours update.

The turnout for the 'Kinite the Kingdom' protest was so big that it was hit by Whitehall. The protesters left the road to Victorian embankment and tried to approach Whitehall in many directions, as shown in the map below.

When a police officer moved to stop pic.twitter.com/ovvykewrfr

-Metropolitan Policy (@metpoliceuk) September 13, 2025 Shareroby Winter

The huge dance party exploded among the anti -fascists trapped in the white hole.

The sun is almost coming out, and all ages are dancing to dance by DAFT PUNK. Some of the movements are questionable, but everyone is a good spiritual.

Meanwhile, at the end of the White Hall Traffala Square, there is a conflict between the police and the supporters of the unite the kingdom march, but the police are slowly entering the ground. The fireworks were fired from the police officers with the supporters.

On the other side of the barrier, the anti -fascists sing. The injured man with blood from the head wound was invited through the barrier by the police staff to protect the Nazi waste and shout.

Shared

At11.58 EDT update

In the White Hall PA report, thousands of sides looked at each other, and a drink can by supporters of united march toward anti -fascist counter dimensions.

The police said they were facing the flag of the union, and at some point the glass bottle hit the police as soon as possible, and the horse and rider stumbled back.

It is known that there was only a meter between the crowds on both sides, and the stick was thrown from the stand to the racial discrimination. Robinson supporters gathered on each adjacent road and repeated racist speakers on the stage that the protesters are trying to find a safe way for the protesters to find a safe way for the protesters to get out of the white hole.

Sharehelen pidd

The WhiteHall was so fast that it was closed by the march before the first speaker was on stage, and thousands of people were attached to Westminster Bridge and Congress Square.

In the white hole, creation in front of three large screens, sometimes swelled at something that felt like a dangerous level. People stood in the bus stop and portable toilet to see the speakers, including Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson, Laurence Fox and Canadian Podcaster Ezra Levant.

A man shook the sign that he said: Why are white people despised when our tax funds pay for everything? The other had the following banners: Call Center: speak English.

People were able to see the speakers better by standing in the bus stop and portable toilet. Photo: Helen Pidd/The GuardianWhiteHall was so fast that it was closed to the march before the first speaker was on stage. Photo: Helen Pidd/The Guardianshare

At12.00 EDT update

Metropolitan police said they should intervene in various regions to prevent the supporters of united marches from entering sterilization areas.

The troops also said that many police officers were assaulted, and some members of the crowd were trying to violate the police code or to reach the opposite group.

Police officers must intervene in various regions to unite the protesters of the Kingdom, which approaches the sterilization area, violates police codes, or attempts to reach the opposite group.

Many officers were assaulted. pic.twitter.com/qcq5eyn2pw

-Metropolitan Politan police (@metpoliceuk) September 13, 2025

At11.35 EDT update

Robin winter

It was as if a police officer seemed to allow one of the police officers through the police line to calm the crowd, and some of them collided with the riot police and threw things in the police line.

This group seems to be excited with a lot of sound and push. The police have strengthened in the form of another riot police officer.

The anti -fascist group is now trapped at both ends of one part of the Whitehall, and the Union has the kingdom group occupy the Trafalga Square.

Shared

At11.36 EDT update

The images from the center of London today are as follows.

On Saturday, the crowd for the march of the Union is extremely related to the right activist Tommy Robinson. Photo: Racist supporters from Tayfun Salc/Epastand show about the Kingdom Rally in the center of London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuterscrowds waved the flag while marching at the kingdom rally in the center of London on Saturday. Photo: TAYFUN SALC/EPAPOLICE officers have a crowd of Kingdom Rally in Central Trafalga Square. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/ReutersPolice executives separate two protests in London today. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reutersshare

10.52 Update from EDT

The police requested racist protesters to stay in the white hall, and the speakers said as the supporters of the kingdom gathered on all the adjacent roads.

The PA News Agency reported that the Union Jack flag can be shaken away from the Trafalgar Square at the top of the White Hall.

Shared

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2025/sep/13/uk-politics-latest-news-unite-the-kingdom-march-far-right-rally-london-labour-keir-starmer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos