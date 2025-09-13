Charlie Kirk Shooting throws Utah students at the heart of us.





Christal Hayesbbc News, Utah reporting

BBC / Christal Hayes

The campus has become a place of crying and protest in the days which followed the death of Kirk

Scott Sperry noted his name on an inscription sheet.

The 22 -year -old student at the University of Utah Valley had watched Charlie Kirk's videos for years and attributes to the Conservative Firebrand to be a catalyst in his own political involvement.

Now, this Thursday afternoon, a few moments before his political hero was on the verge of speaking on campus, Mr. Sperry thought it was time for him to pay him by joining his chapter of Turning Point USA-the Kirk organization co-founded in 2012 to defend conservatism on university campuses.

A few moments after taking his seat in the front row to see Kirk speak, Mr. Sperry looked in shock while a sniper ball sounds and the blood began to run from Kirk's neck. The images, he said, he still cannot shake, but he thinks that the loss will only reinforce the movement Kirk has inspired it to join.

“When you try to silence a voice like this, they do not disappear – you only amplify it,” said the second -year student. “There will now be a million Charlie Kirks, and I have the impression that this is the thing we have to do.”

While the immediate shock of the attack calms down, some at Utah Valley University said it was replaced by a deep feeling of resolution to continue what Kirk started.

Students with various political ideologies – including those with vehemence opposed to Kirk beliefs – told BBC that they had felt a personal sense of responsibility to ensure that healthy debates on university campuses are continuing.

With branches in more than 850 colleges, Turning Point USA – that Kirk co -founded when he was only 18 years old – was credited to have helped galvanize young voters and help Donald Trump win the White House.

Kirk, who had millions of followers online, often turned university campuses across the country to debate questions such as sex, race, firearms control and immigration. His opinions – and his style of confrontation – have often aroused criticism from the left and attracted demonstrators to his events on the campus.

During a speaking event at the State University of San Francisco last spring, a student qualified him as “Baiter as rabies” while others accused him of using real students as “click baits” – he often published his animated arguments with online liberals, where exchanges would become viral.

BBC / Christal Hayes

Scott Sperry has smothered several times by describing the moments when he witnessed the death of Kirk

The murder launched the University of Utah Valley in the center of the American political fracture. Shortly after Kirk was killed, some who disagreed with him went to social networks to blame Kirk, who openly supported the possession of firearms. On the right, experts and politicians said that the conservatives were attacked by the “radical left”.

The spotlights made some students feel the need to enter the ideological fray.

“This is the first political thing we have never done. We are not political like this,” said first-year student McKinley Shinkle, while waving signs with his cousin on the campus that called Kirk as hero and said they were not afraid.

“It happens on our campus and then seeing people who support the shooting-it sort of radicalized us,” he added, nothing that they both plan to continue political participation. “It has changed everything.”

Nestled in a valley surrounded by imposing mountains, the Utah valley is the largest university in the state. It is located on a hill, overlooking a crunchy blue lake and a granite temple 218 feet high for the church of Jesus Christ of the holy days. The state, which is also a conservative bastion, has the greatest concentration of Mormons in the United States and religion plays a leading role in this community.

Many have expressed their confusion on the reasons why Kirk was targeted here. Ben Forster, a second -year student, noted how Kirk often stopped in much more liberal areas where he could have been more a target.

“This is now where his martyrdom was created,” he said, thinking about his university. “I mean, that's what martyrdom is: he was killed during a debate.”

Although he does not agree with Kirk's positions, Mr. Forster attended Wednesday in Utah to watch the show and hear the variable points of view – something he hopes will not stop at his university and others after the attack.

“I don't care about his opinions,” he said. “He exercised his right in a public forum to speak and discuss – and that's a good thing.”

The signs of what happened here is wherever you look at near the campus.

The police block the entries, the commemorative monuments of makeshift with candles and flowers, panels in the windows of the apartments and on roads declaring Kirk a hero after having been shot in front of thousands of people during one of his university campus debates.

Some students told the BBC that they had relied on each other – with some discussing what will happen next. This is clearly part of this future will include a political alarm clock for some on campus.

Several students have made provocative posters, hanging them in their apartments windows with messages while reading, “Liberty” and “you cannot kill the truth”. A campaign -style clogging display near the campus sells Trump hats and flags. All day long and all night, people cross the entrance to the circle of traffic on the campus, emitting horns – either supporting or opposed to Kirk.

BBC / Christal Hayes

McKinley Shinkle (left) said that the deadly shooting had “changed everything”

Jeb Jacobi, another second -year student, has been involved in the University Turning Point USA chapter for years and volunteered at Wednesday's event – the first American return tour “planned from Kirk from university campuses.

He got involved after having become a fan of Kirk brand debates on campuses.

“I just liked it really thinking about people,” he said. “No matter what your policy, it would encourage so many young people to involve and intrigue. It has provided people a way to get involved.”

“Something like that – it will only really help what Charlie did,” added Jacobi, saying that he thought that the number of people involved in the USA Balloon Turning Point chapter.

One of these new additions: Mr. Sperry.

“We are going to open the way,” he said. “We owe it to Charlie.”

