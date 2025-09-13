British workers are careful about AI to increase Star Mega. Artificial intelligence (AI)





It is a shortcut to the work. One -third does not tell the boss about the use of AI tools.

According to a study on Guardian, only 13%of British adults are publicly discussing the use of senior employees with high -level employees in the workplace, and nearly half believes this as a tool to help people who are not good at work.

In a wide range of predictions that many workers fight for their jobs with AI, IPSOS votes said that 33%of more than 1,500 British workers between 16 and 75 years of age did not discuss the use of AI. They are less cold with the same level, but one -quarter people believe that their colleagues will question the ability to play my role if I share how to use AI.

Guardians Survey also discovered deep concerns about the development of AI, and more than half of those in the survey believes that it threatens the social structure. It is more important than those who think that the number of people who have a positive effect is not. In addition, 63%of people do not believe that AI replaces human interactions, while 17%think it is.

After Donald Trump's visit to the UK, the British visit is expected to make the UK an important center of AI development to promote greater cooperation between the UK and Silicon Valley.

The US President joined the Openai co -founder, Sam Altman, signed a memorandum of understanding with the British government, explored the deployment of high -end AI models in areas including the Ministry of Justice, security and education. Jensen Huang, a chip manufacturer, NVIDIA's chief executive, is also expected to announce an investment in UKS's largest data center near Blyth in Northumbria.

Keir Starmer said that AI wants to be the main line of the British vein. The Silicon Valley Company is actively marketing the AI ​​system that can reduce grunt and liberate creativity.

Polls seem to reflect the uncertainty of workers on how the boss wants the AI ​​tool, and many employers do not provide clear guidelines. If a worker appears to rely too much on the bot, there is also a fear of stigma among colleagues.

According to a separate US study this week, a medical doctor who uses AI for decision -making is considered much less capable for colleagues. Ironically, the doctors who participated in the study of Johns Hopkins Carey Business School recognized that AI was beneficial for improving precision, but he had a negative view when others used it.

GAIA Marcus, director of AI LOVELACE Institute, an independent AI research institute, said that a few people who did not talk about the use of AI explained that a great confidence gap would arise between the appetite of AI and the public's senses that AI would not help them.

She needs more evaluation of people's daily life and the effect of using these tools in workflow as well as the laboratory, she said. As long as I know, we have not seen strong evidence that the spread of these generating AI tools is still greatly improving productivity. Everything we see suggests that humans must remain in the driver's seat with the tools we use.

According to a study by Henley Business School in May, 49%of workers reported that there were no official guidelines for using AI at work, and more than one -fours did not provide sufficient support.

Keiichi Nakata, a school, said that people are more comfortable for the use of AI 12 months ago, but there are still some elements of AI shaming and stigma related to AI.

Psychologically, if you have confidence in your work and expertise, you can confidently talk about the participation with AI, while you can think that you are doing better than you or avoiding or trying to say that you are not good enough or not worse than AI.

Matt Weaver said: Matt Weaver, head of a solution engineering director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Leaders want to see the benefits of productivity and knowledge sharing so that everyone can use it.

