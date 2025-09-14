Tells us that he will defend “every centimeter” from NATO territory after Poland has shot down Russian drones





The United States promised on Friday to defend NATO territory on Friday after a number of alleged Russian drones entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

The tensions were raised through Europe while the leaders condemned the violation of air space on Wednesday since the first time since the large -scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022 as the last sign of climbing of the Kremlin, which rejected President Donald Trumps to negotiate discussions on peace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was the closest that we were to open the conflicts since the Second World War, but that Moscow has minimized the incident, saying that he did not intend to target the facilities in Poland.

Trump said on Thursday that Russia allegedly alleged that the drone's incursion in Poland could have been a mistake, but his acting American ambassador Dorothy Shea seemed to be trying to reassure NATO allies in Washingtons on Friday after Trump's remarks.

The airspace violation of an American ally, intentionally or otherwise, has shown immense lack of respect for the United States in good faith efforts to end this conflict, she told the United Nations Security Council.

The United States is up to our NATO allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations, she said. And rest assured, we will defend every centimeter from NATO territory.

Poland and the United States are members of NATO, which, to its heart, is a mutual defense pact formed after the Second World War to cope with the threat posed by the Soviet Union, which means that an attack on a can be considered an attack on all.

NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry on Friday to strengthen the defense of Europes Eastern Flank in response to strikes, which saw the drones slaughtered using NATO allies.

We must, as NATO, clarify our determination and our ability to defend our territory, and this is exactly what Sentry is designed to do, said NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, at a press conference at the headquarters of organizations in Brussels.

Rutte made this announcement alongside Natos Top Commander, the American Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who said that military activity would begin in the coming days, involving a range of allies assets, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and others.

Rutte said NATO still weighed the possible intention behind the alleged foray, but called the reckless and unacceptable action, whether intentional or not.

NATO already has substantial assets in Eastern Europe, including thousands of troops.

He did not specify how many additional troops would be involved in the new operation.

Moscow has intensified its bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure since Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a peace summit in Alaska almost a month ago.

European allies have said that these large -scale air attacks indicate that Putin has no interest in putting an end to the war in Ukraine.

