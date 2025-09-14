'Demon Slayer Infinity Castle' makes the history of anime in the United States





Talk about an unexpected flowering from September to the box office which continues this weekend with an abundance horn of new offers, led by the American beginnings of the Japanese animated suite Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie Infinity Castle. The crunchyroll belonging to Sony manages the film.

Based on a large transport on Friday of Friday of $ 33 million, including $ 11.4 million in preview, the photo is underway to mark the best opening for a title of anime at the North American box office with a weekend of $ 56 million at $ 65 million (Sony remains on the conservative side and the lower figure).

Before the weekend, follow-up suggested that the demon's demon will open $ 35 million to $ 40 million; Others thought that $ 50 million was much more likely. Now it happens even higher after being adopted by criticism and the public.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature film in the film trilogy in three parts representing the final battle of the animated and awarded animated and awarded animated studio of the famous Ufotable animation studio.

The film also made record business in Japan, where she made her debut in July. Its global count is nearly $ 280 million to date.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Infinity Castle adapts the final arc of the best -selling manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kitō (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu) and Yoshitsugu (Inosuke) regulars come up as the body Slayer's body takes into a climactic assault against the Demon King Muzan Kugutsuji. The film was co -financed by Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Group. The international distribution comes from Toho, Aniplex and Crunchyroll, with IMAX outings planned in more than 40 territories in the world.

The film also published historical results for Imax Japan; Ditto for IMAX screens in North America.

Warner Bros. And The Rejuring: Last Rites de New Line fell in second place in its second weekend, and is undoubtedly in competition with Demon Slayer for the youngest moviegoers. Estimates show that the film Record earns between $ 26 million and $ 27 million.

The final adaptation on the big screen of the beloved British program Downton Abbey seems to arrive third with a start in the $ 19 million or more. Downton Abbey: The grand finale also benefits from elegant criticism and audience.

The long march of Lionsgate, The Long Walk, based on a novel by Stephen King, opens in fourth place with around 11 to 12 million dollars. The photo won a b + cinemascore, not unusual for the genre. Demon Slayer and Grand Final each received an A.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Pixar seminal animated film, Disney, Disney reinstalls the film this weekend with strong figures. The photo seeks to complete the first five with $ 3.2 million to $ 3.8 million.

The rest of Rob Reiner Spinal Tap II: The End continues is being opened at the ninth or tenth place with $ 1.7 million to $ 2 million. The rest of the classic Reiner worship model won an A-Cinemascore.

