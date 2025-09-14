Venezuela condemns us destroying for a hostile occupation of the fishing vessel | Disputes





The American military action against a Venezuelan boat is expanding the condemnation and deployments of troops.

Posted September 13, 202513 September 2025

Venezuela accused the United States of illegally rising and occupying one of its fishing ships in the special economic area of ​​countries, more degenerating tensions between Caracas and Washington.

In a statement on Saturday, the Venezuelas Foreign Ministry of Affairs said the ship, carrying nine humble and harmless fishermen, was intercepted by the American destructive Uss Jason Dunham (DDG-109) on Friday.

The warship deployed 18 armed agents who embarked and occupied the harmless small boat for eight hours, according to the press release, qualifying the incident of direct provocation by the illegal use of excessive military means.

This decision follows an American military strike last week in the Caribbean who killed 11 Venezuelans and poured a boat that the administration of US President Donald Trump said, without evidence, had transported drugs.

Venezuela rejected these claims, the Minister of Popular Power of the Interior Diosdado Cabello, insisting that none of those killed was a member of the gang of Tren de Aragua, as Washington claims.

They openly admitted that they had killed 11 people, Cabello said on state television. Our surveys show that the victims were not drug traffickers. A murder was committed against a group of citizens using a deadly force.

The White House defended the strike, spokesperson Anna Kelly, calling the narcoterrorists of the evil of the victims Tren of Aragua and saying that Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate president of Venezuela and is a fugitive.

Several countries deny Maduros's legitimacy as a democratically elected leader because of what some considered to be unfair elections, but the Trump administration did not provide evidence connecting the Venezuelan President to Tren of Aragua. American intelligence agencies said there were no sign of coordination between the government and the traffickers.

Pentagon officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Venezuelan President Maduro has announced the deployment of troops, police and civil militias in 284 battle front locations, strengthening previous troops increases along the Colombian border.

Speaking of Ciudad Caribia, Maduro pointed out that Venezuelas is preparing to defend his water, saying: were ready for an armed fight, if necessary.

The United States has also widened its military presence in the South of the Caribbean, sending warships and deployment of 10 F-35 fighter planes to Puerto Rico.

Last month, Washington doubled his award for information leading to the arrest of Maduros at $ 50 million, citing an alleged drug trafficking and criminal ties, an assertion denies Venezuela, saying that it is not a drug producer.

