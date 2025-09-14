The new American ambassador to the Vatican presents references to Pope Leo XIV





By AIC staff

Vatican City, September 13, 2025/11:03 am

Pope Leo XIV received Brian Burch, the new American ambassador to the Holy See, on Saturday morning in the Vatican Apostolic Palace for the formal presentation of his credibility letters.

According to a statement from the United States Embassy, ​​the two men discussed the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as “protecting religious freedom, the Vatican relationship with China and the AI ​​revolution”.

Regarding the assassination of this week of the conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk, “Pope Leo stressed that our political differences could never be resolved with violence and told Ambassador Burch that he prayed for the widow of Mr. Kirk and his children,” said the embassy.

The ambassador also presented the Pope, who is 70 years old on Sunday, with a personalized birthday cake.

Burch, 50, was confirmed by the US Senate on August 2 during a vote of 49-44. He was appointed by President Donald Trump in December 2024 and succeeded the former ambassador Joe Donelly, who served under the Biden administration.

In a statement following his confirmation, Burch said he was deeply grateful to the President and the Senate for the opportunity to serve, and had asked for the prayers of Catholics across the United States that I could serve honorably and faithfully in the future adventure to come.

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Burch is married and father of nine children. He obtained a baccalaureate from Dallas University in 1997 and began his business career before moving into non -profit Catholic leadership. From 2005 to his confirmation of this year, he was president of Catholicvote Civic Action and the Catholicvote Education Fund, organizations dedicated to the promotion of Catholic engagement in public life.

During his stay with Catholicvote, Burch became a recognized figure at the national level of Catholic political advocacy, encouraging American Catholics to participate in the democratic process and to defend religious freedom and the sacred character of life. The new president of Catholicvotes, Kelsey Reinhardt, said in August that the group joyfully celebrates its confirmation, praising its 17 years of leadership.

On the occasion of his confirmation, Burch noted a point of personal significance for him in his new role. In a remarkable coincidence, or what I prefer to attribute to Providence, Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, who is also my hometown, he said.

After meeting the pope on Saturday, the embassy said: “Ambassador Burch described the meeting as extraordinarily friendly, like talking to a friend at home in Chicago.”

