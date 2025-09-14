Trump and Witkoff dine with Qatari PM in New York, days after the Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha





New York – US President Donald Trump held dinner with Qatari Prime Minister in New York on Friday, a few days after we attacked Ally Israel, Hamas leaders in Doha.

Israel tried to kill the leaders of the terrorist group with an attack in Qatar on Tuesday, a strike that risked derailing the efforts sustained by the United States to negotiate a truce in Gaza and ended the conflict of almost two years. The attack was largely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act which could degenerate tensions in a region already at the limit.

Trump would have expressed his embarrassment as for the strike during a telephone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as in public, and sought to assure the Qataris that such attacks would not happen again.

Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani were joined for the meal by a Trump advisor, the American special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“Large dinner with Potus. I just finished,” said Qatar's deputy chief, Hamad al-Muftah, on X.

The White House confirmed that the dinner had taken place but offered no detail.

The members of the secret service block the street in front of the White House as an American vice-president, JD Vance and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, meet the Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Washington, DC, September 12, 2025 (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP)

The session followed an hour-long meeting that Al-Thani had at the White House on Friday with vice-president JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

An informed source of the meeting said that he had discussed the future of Qatar as a mediator in the region and defense cooperation following Israeli strikes against Hamas in Doha.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said in a statement that Vance and Rubio had expressed their assessment of the “tireless mediation efforts in Qatar and its effective role in peace in the region” and said that Doha is a “reliable strategic ally of the United States of America”.

US President Donald Trump is seen on Navy One before leaving the Wall Street landing area in New York on September 12, 2025 (Mandel Ngan / AFP)

Thani “said that the state of Qatar would take all measures to protect its security and protect its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack,” the statement said.

Trump said he was not satisfied with Israel's strike, which he described as a unilateral action that has not advanced American or Israeli interests.

Nevertheless, Rubio should leave for a visit to Israel on Saturday, where he will speak to Israeli leaders of our commitment to fight against anti-Israeli actions, including the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian State which rewards the terrorism of Hamas, the spokesperson for the American State Department, Tommy Pigott, said in a statement on Friday.

Damage is observed after an Israeli strike has targeted a compound which welcomed Hamas' political leadership in Doha, Qatar, September 10, 2025 (AFP)

Washington has Qatar as a strong gulf ally. Doha was a main mediator of long-standing negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and for a post-conflict plan for the territory.

Al-Thani blamed Israel on Tuesday to have tried to sabotage chances of peace, but said that Qatar would not be dissuaded from its role as mediator.

The Israel security establishment is now considering more and more that he has managed to kill any of Hamass's brass who was gathered on the site of the Tuesday strike in Doha.

Hamas has identified the dead as Jihad Labad, head of the high official of Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya; Al-Hayyas his hammam al-Hayya; And three others described as associates either advisers or bodyguards: Abdallah Abd al-Wahid, Muamen Hassouna and Ahmad Abd Al-Malek. In addition, an Qatari security agent, the lance corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, was killed.

Doha will organize an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sunday and on Monday to discuss the Israeli attack, the Qatars' state of the state of the state of the Qatars reported.

