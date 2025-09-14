The United States will have access to a new shipyard at the Akus nuclear submarine, says Australia





Facebook tweet e-mail link

Sydney Reuters –

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that the United States could use planned defense facilities in Western Australia to help deliver submarines as part of the Aukus nuclear submarine agreement.

The government said on Saturday that it would spend $ 12 billion ($ 8 billion) to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth, as part of a 20-year plan to transform it into a maintenance center for its fleet of submarines in Aukus.

The Aukus Pact, agreed by Australia, Great Britain and the United States in 2021, aims to provide Australia with nuclear propulsion attacks for the next decade to counter Chinas' ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. President Donald Trumps The administration undertakes an official examination of the pact.

When asked on Sunday if the United States could use dry quays in the installation for its nuclear propulsion submarines, Marles said it was an Aukus installation and that I therefore expected.

It is a question of being able to support and maintain the future submarines of Australias, but it is an installation which is built in the context of Aukus, he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation Television. I would expect that in the future is available in the United States.

The center-left labor government made a first investment of $ 127 million last year to upgrade installations on the shipyard, which will also build the new landing craft for the Australian army and the new general frigates for the Navy, supporting around 10,000 local jobs.

Under Aukus-worth hundreds of billions of dollars-Washington will sell several Virginia class nuclear submarines in Australia, while Great Britain and Australia will later build a new Akus class submarine.

The republican leaders and democrats of a committee of the US Congress for Strategic Competition with China in July highlighted their solid support for Aukus, in the midst of examination of the Elbridge Colby agreement, a civil servant of Pentagon policy and a public critic of the Pact.

Australia, which has signed the same month of a treaty with Great Britain to strengthen cooperation over the next 50 years on Aukus, argued that it is convinced that the pact will take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/13/australia/us-access-australia-nuclear-submarine-shipyard-aukus-intl-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos