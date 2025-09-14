



Kim Jo Yong says that the coming exercises will undoubtedly lead to the negative consequences for Seoul and his allies.

September 14, 2025

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns, an influential sister condemned to come and come to come between the United States, Japan and South Korea, calling on dangerous and an imprudent demonstration of force.

The comments of Kim Yo Jong, published by State Media on Sunday, come one day before Seoul and her allies start exercises combining naval, air and missile defense exercises off the island in southern Korea in Jeju.

The exercises, called Freedom Edge, will last until Friday.

Kim Yo Jong, who is a vice-director of the Department of the Central North Core Committee of the Government parties, criticized the exercises as a dangerous idea.

This reminds us that the reckless demonstration of power displayed by the United States, Japan and South Korea in bad places, namely around the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will undoubtedly cause negative consequences, said Kim Yo Jong, using the official name of North Korea.

The declaration follows a visit by his brother in weapons research facilities this week, where he said that Pyongyang would propose the policy to advance the construction of nuclear forces and conventional armed forces simultaneously.

North Korea perceives trilateral exercises such as limited or large -scale nuclear strike scenarios and tries to neutralize its launch platforms, the AFP news agency of the AFP news agency told AFP.

The North probably uses allied exercises as a pretext to advance nuclear modernization and conventional upgrades, he added.

Aside from the trilateral exercises, the United States and South Korea also plan to organize the Iron Mace table exercises next week to integrate their conventional and nuclear capacities against North Korea, the South Korean local media reported.

South Korea welcomes around 28,500 American soldiers on its territory.

Iron Mace will be the first exercises of this type that will take place under the American president Donald Trump and the South Korean president, newly elected Lee Jae Jae Myung, who expressed his desire to resume dialogue with North Korea.

If the hostile forces continue to boast of their power through these joint exercises, North Korea will take more clearly and strongly countermeasures, said Pak Jong Chon, the senior North Korea party official, during a separate dispatch via the KCNA state news agency.

Since a failed summit with the United States in 2019 on denuclearization, North Korea has repeatedly said that it would never give up its nuclear weapons and declared itself an irreversible nuclear.

Kim Jong One was embarked by the war in Ukraine, guaranteeing the critical support of Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a mutual defense pact last year when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the reclusive state.

