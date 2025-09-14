



A federal judge accused the Trump administration on Saturday of trying to have a “final” around legal obligations according to which the United States must protect persecution and torture following the expulsion of a group of African migrants in Ghana, some of which should now be returned to their country of origin.

The judge of the American district court, Tanya Chutkan, ordered the US government to explain, at 9 p.m. on Saturday, what measures it took to prevent deportees “from being transferred in their country of origin or in other countries where they fear persecution or torture”.

Earlier this month, the United States expelled more than a dozen non-Ghanaian nationals to Ghana, including deportees from Gambia and Nigeria, making Ghana the last country to accept these so-called Third countries at the request of the Trump administration. The government of Ghana has confirmed the deportations.

The lawyers allegedly allegedly allegedly in a trial that the deportees had been held under “sordid conditions and surrounded by armed military guards in an outdoor detention center” in Ghana.

Lee Genernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, told Chutkan during a hearing on Saturday that four of the deportees were informed that Ghana would return them in their native nations on Monday, despite the fact that they had orders of US immigration judges. A man from Gambia, who, according to lawyers, is bisexual, has already been returned to Gambia, according to the trial.

Legal protections of deportees – who are rooted in the United Nations Convention on Torture and the provision of the US Immigration Act known as a restraint – prohibit the United States from sending foreigners to countries where they are confronted with persecution or torture. But unlike asylum, they still allow the United States to send them to other third countries.

The lawyer for the Ministry of Justice representing the United States government at the hearing did not dispute that Ghana plans to return the deportees to their country of origin and conceded that the Ghanaian government seems to violate diplomatic insurance that it would have promised not to send these migrants to places where they could be injured.

But the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice said that the United States could not tell Ghana what to do at this stage.

Chutkan seemed to be frustrated by this position, which suggests that he was “dishonest”. She toasted the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice to find out if the United States knew that it could happen and suggested that deportations seemed to be a “final” to bypass the legal protections of the deportees. She suggested that the United States could recover the deportees and return it to the United States or transfer it to another country where it would be safe. Or, she added, he could tell Ghana that he raped his agreement with the United States

“How is it not a violation of your obligation?” She asked the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice.

But Chutkan admitted that his “hands can be linked” because the deportees are not on American soil or in police custody. It also suggested that the Supreme Court would almost certainly arouse any order which forced the United States government to act to stop returns.

Representatives of the state and internal security departments did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the deportations to the Ghana and Chutkan order.

Genernt, the lawyer for the ACLU representing the African deportees, welcomed the mandate of Chutkan.

“The court has properly recognized that the United States government, knowing that these people will be sent in danger, cannot just wash their hands,” Genernt at CBS News told.

As part of its mass expulsion campaign, the Trump administration sought to convince countries around the world to receive deportees who are not their citizens, to negotiate agreements with nations such as Salvador, Kosovo, Panama and South Sudan.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration journalist at CBS News.

