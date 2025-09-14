What does the British immigration figure actually show? | Immigration and asylum





News reports on demonstrations outside of asylum hotels, government announcements on asylum applicants, and reform party meetings meant that immigration is once again a political topic of summer.

In August, almost half (48%) of the British were listed as one of the best problems faced by England. This year, it recorded the highest concern about immigration other than other times other than the European migration crisis in 2015.

But what does all arguments of immigrants actually show?

Immigration is falling from the best record

In recent months, despite the public concerns about the rise of immigration, the number of people coming to this country is falling from the record high.

According to the National Statistics (ONS) secretariat, since 2011, it has been trapped between 200,000 and 300,000. However, the number of immigrants has increased significantly since its entry into force in 2020 the day before the new year. The tinners and critics called it Boriswave, following the new Brexit immigration system introduced by Boris Johnson.

According to recent numbers, the waves are being bound. It is half half in 2024, and is expected to fall anymore due to the recent change of rules. This is because the health and medical visa decrease. Now, there are few people who avoid the Ukrainian war or avoid the Taliban through the current closed Afghanistan humanitarian system.

Pure migration graphics

I also refused a student visa. Applications fell 1.5% in August (if the student visa application was ahead of the school year), compared to 2024, it was decreased by 18% in the same month.

Who is immigrants and how much can you do?

Following the meeting's speech, the reform leader, Nigel Farage, has accused millions of people who are allowed in the UK, and most of them were lucky to us. But the available evidence complicates his event version.

Most people who claim to be asylum could work. However, despite the great media center for small boats and asylum applicants, they compose less than 5% of the home office visa, which is only given a small number of people in the UK and arrived in 2025.

Full migration graphics

The biggest proportion of people in the UK is composed of students (about 47%, including dependents). Students are expected to work, but they will contribute by paying a fee to the degree, and they cannot maintain an indefinite vacation, so they leave the UK or move to paid work later.

The second largest group is those who use 20%of visas, and dependents account for 11%.

How many people work in another visa?

Currently, the data posted on immigrant income is uneven and does not help due to the continuous problem with the ONS labor survey.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory of Oxford University, suggested that the employment rate is not far from the recent immigrants, but the employment rate is not far from the recent immigrants.

The Home Office Report linked some visa types granted between 2019 and 2023 and recorded imports as soon as they earned profits in the 2023-24 fiscal year and recorded most of their visa income. For those who have no records, most of the possibilities may have already left the country.

Not just people in the working visa. The report also found that almost half of the family visas (48%) earned some profits (and not included self -employed or those who left the country).

Many stories about immigration have recently focused on the dependents' families who can be immigrated to the main visa holders. As with most students, new health and caregivers have prevented their children from bringing their children and other dependents by the Sunak government.

Work Visa Graphics

According to Paye data, many dependents suggest that 81%of the health and caregivers, 45%of skilled workers, and 25%of the senior or professional non -dependent families have received imports (once again, no self -employed or many people will leave the country.

Among all types of people in the UK, new refugees (about 28%depending on some estimates) and humanitarian visas are most likely to work.

In terms of total imports, the migrant observatory found that immigrant income is similar to the UK intermediate workers in 2024, similar to the UK intermediate workers.

Will immigrants recently demanded property in the UK in the long term? Based on the data we can use, we still can't say, but it will not cost more than anyone else, given that most people who move to the UK can't pass the school system and pay for NHS treatment.

IPSOS graphics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/sep/14/what-do-the-immigration-figures-for-the-uk-really-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

