US financial companies pledge 12.5 billion in the UK before Trump's visit | Money News





The British government announced more than 12.5 billion in the US private investment in the UK's financial service sector before the second week of US President Donald Trump.

The British government said it is expected to create 1,800 jobs in new US investments and increase benefits to millions of customers nationwide.

The contract secures $ 2 billion in trade between the two countries, including the expected 7 billion won of the world's largest asset manager, BLACKROCK.

We will provide more than 8 billion investment and capital promises to the UK, with 12 billion people flowing in the other direction, creating jobs and opportunities on both sides.

Other companies that are expected to invest are PayPal, Bank of America, CITI and S & P Global.

Bank of America will create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast as part of the first operation in Northern Ireland, the government said.

CITI plans to invest 1 billion people in the UK, while S & P Global will create 200 permanent jobs in Manchester through 4m investment.

Peter Kyle said, “If you strengthen your relationship with the United States, we will increase the economy, create jobs, and secure our role in global finance.”

“These investments reflect the strengths of one of the closest trading partners before the US president's visit.”

The minister of the exchange, Rachel Reeves, said the promise of the best financial institutions in the United States said that “shows the tremendous potential of the British economy.”

The United Kingdom and the United States agreed in the “Landmark” economic transaction in May, which secured major tariffs on major sectors and protected jobs in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Discussions with the United States are underway on a wide range of British -US economic transactions, which aims to increase digital trade and strengthen supply chain.

MP urges pressure on tariffs before Trump.

The MP urged the government to put the highest pressure on the United States to obtain tariff relief before Donald Trump's visit.

Commons Business and Trade Committe explained the upcoming visit as an important opportunity for the US president to finish the rest of the economic prosperity transaction.

The United Kingdom and the United States have reached a trade agreement in which tariffs on automobiles and aerospace exports are lowered in June, but negotiations on British steel tariffs are still 25%without resolved.

The chairman of the Liam Byrne Committee said the main visit was “simple beauty contest.”

“We cannot avoid the truth that Britain deals with the largest partner in a worse term than in the past, the EU has a better advantage, and the main sector of our economy is still facing a new tariff. This means that jobs are balanced and the investment waiting time is clear.”

The committee also urged the government to conclude an agreement on aluminum and pharmaceuticals, allowing the government to accurately reflect the transition to British supply chain epidemiology and low -carbon production.

The United Kingdom also stressed that in order to strengthen its position in China in areas such as artificial intelligence and defense technology, it should use partnerships with the United States, secure more flexible supply chains and improve access to important minerals.

A government spokesman said the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States is “still strong and” thanks to our trade transaction, “he said.

A government spokesman said, “We will cooperate with the United States to realize this groundbreaking deal as soon as possible to provide the security necessary for the industry, protect important jobs, and invest more in people's pockets.”

