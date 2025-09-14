The Pope: Let us overcome hatred and violence





Extracts from the interview with Pope Leo to the journalist Elise Ann Allen for the book Leo XIV: Citizen of the World, missionary of the 21st century, which will be released on September 18, were published by Crux and El Comercio.

City of Salvatore Cernuzio Vatican

The role of the Pope, his numerous commitments, the very public dimension of a telephone call, then peacefully invoked since his first appearance of the loggia of blessings, which is the only answer in this world marked by unnecessary conflicts and murders. And then: his attraction for dialogue, synodality as an antidote to polarizations, and finally a reference to his American / Peruvian identity and for whom he rooted us during the next World Cup.

These are some of the subjects covered in a series of extracts, previewed by Crux and El Comercio, of the interview with Pope Leo XIV with the journalist of Crux Elise Ann Allen, the first interview he has granted since his election.

Castel Portudy's conversion (I Mo)

Between the United States and Peru

On Sunday, September 14, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Holy Father, the publication of several interview segments reveals new details on Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, starting with his attachment to the United States, his homeland and Peru, in the country of his missionary activity.

I am obviously an American and I really think that I am American, but I also really like Peru, the Peruvian people, so that is part of whom I am, he said, adding that half of my ministerial life was spent in Peru, so the Latin American perspective is very precious to me.

I learn a lot

Regarding Peter's chair, which he assumed on May 8, 2025, Pope Leo says that there is still a huge learning curve in front of me, I think. The pastoral part has so far been the easiest, says the Pope.

The new total aspect of this work is being upgraded to the world leader, Pope Leo continues. It is very public, people know the telephone conversations or the meetings that I had with the heads of the state of a certain number of different governments, of the countries of the world, at a time when the voice of the Church has an important role to play.

The Pope also explains that he learns a lot about the Saint -Diplomatic role sees: these things are brand new to me, in any sense of practice, I learn a lot and felt very difficult, but not exceeded.

The saint sees peace efforts

Regarding efforts to promote peace, Pope Leo answering a question about the war in Ukraine remembers first and above all the calls launched in recent months, raising his voice to repeat that peace is the only answer.

Useless murder after these years of people on both sides in this particular conflict, but in other conflicts, I think that people have to be woken up to say, there is another way of doing it, he said.

With regard to the offers of Vaticans to act as a mediator in conflicts, in particular the possibility of hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Leo stresses that the Holy See, since the start of the war, has made great efforts to maintain a position that [is] Really neutral.

Make sure that the evenings at war say enough!

For the Pope, the priority today is that a certain number of different actors push strong enough to ensure that the parts who at war say, enough, and allow another way to resolve our differences.

However, he said, we continue to hope. I firmly believe that we can never lose hope. While recognizing the reality of bad actors and temptations, Pope Leo says that it is nevertheless possible to encourage people to look at higher values, real values, which make a difference.

And, he said, you can have hope, and you continue to try to push and tell people, let's do this in a different way.

Elise Ann Allen and Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace (Crux)

Polarization, crises, divisions

Pope Leo therefore calls dialogue and promoted it by meetings with world leaders and multinational organizations.

In theory, the United Nations should be the place where many of these questions are dealt with, he said. Unfortunately, it generally seems to be recognized that the United Nations, at least at the time, have lost its ability to bring people together on multilateral issues.

For Pope Leo, it is important to continue to remind us of the potential that humanity must overcome the violence and hatred which divides us more and more.

Recognizing that we live in times of polarization, in particular after the 2020 crisis, and also in time of loss of values, Pope Leo says: the value of human life, family and the value of society. If we lose the meaning of these values, what matters?

He also underlines the continuous difference between the income levels of the working class and the money that the richest receives.

The Pope notes that the CEOs 60 years ago could have done four to six times more than what the workers receive, the last figure I have seen, its 6,600 times more than what average workers receive.

On this point, the Pope says that he also read that Elon Musk, American entrepreneur and founder of Tesla and Spacex, will be the first trillionaire in the world: what does that mean and what? If it's the only thing that has more value, then we are basically trouble

Synodality as a way to follow together

Pope Leo XIV devotes a lot of time to answer a question about the concept of synodality, which, according to him, means that each member of the Church has a voice and a role to play by prayer, reflection through a process.

Some people felt threatened by this, said the pope. Sometimes bishops or priests can feel, synodality will win my authority.

However, he explains, this is not what Synodality is talking about, and perhaps your idea of ​​what your authority is somewhat moved, wrong.

Instead, Pope Leo says, I think that synodality is a way to describe how we can bring together and be a community and seek communion as a Church, so it is a church whose main objective is not on an institutional hierarchy, but rather on a feeling of us together, our Church.

According to Pope Leo, this is an attitude that can teach a lot in the world today. It says that it is not a question of trying to transform the Church into a kind of democratic government, which, if we look at many countries of the world today, democracy is not necessarily a perfect solution to everything.

Instead, he says, it is a question of respecting, understanding the life of the Church for what it is and to say, we must do it together.

World Cup 2026

The interview also addresses the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Allen asking for whom it is rooted when the United States played in Peru.

Good question, Leo answers: probably in Peru and just because of the emotional obligations, if you want. I am also a big fan of Italy

Then, referring to his well -known support for his local professional baseball team, Pope Leo explains that people know that I am a White Sox fan, but as a pope, I am a fan of all the teams.

The extracts from the interview with Pope Leo XIV are on Crux.

Elise Ann Allen and Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo (Crux)

