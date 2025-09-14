How the United States Rightwing takes control of the media and the suffocation of press freedom | US News





The American right has seemed to increase its influence on the consumer media in America in recent weeks, especially in television news which has been a major target of the Donald Trump administration.

CBS News formerly houses legends of American journalism like Walter Cronkite and Edward R Murrow installed an ally of Trump as a mediator, weeks after the family of Larry Ellison, one of the richest men in the world, and a friend of the American president, sealed the control of Paramount, the owner of CBS.

From now on, Paramount would have sought to buy Warner Bros Discovery, the media giant behind CNN, who would potentially make the information network influence the roof of an increasingly suitable conglomerate.

At the same time, a long -standing family quarrel among Rupert Murdoch and his children have been settled with an agreement that will ensure Fox News and other powerful media led by the family will keep their conservative pension.

The movements deepen concerns among many criticisms of the American media and the observers of authoritarianism that press freedoms in the United States underwent a capitulation of Trump's administrations, right-wing authority.

At CBS News, the parent company Paramount placed Kenneth Weinstein, the former head of the Thinktank Conservative Institute, to supervise public complaints. But without training in journalism and being politically close to Trump, Weinstein is considered a potential conduit of the influence of the administration.

Wensteins' appointment could represent an effort to refuse temperature, explains Kathleen Culver, director of the Uw-Madison mass journalism and mass communication, against the pressure of frequent complaints of liberal prejudices in the media.

Or this could be part of a wider effort to rethink CBS news to pursue neutral coverage or take a more partisan approach, either in search of a business owner, or in search of a wider audience and an appropriate reason for profit.

But the calendar of the appointment of Weinsteins came a few days after Kristi Noem, the interior security secretary, complained about the biased edition of her CBS interview to the nation on Sunday, and two months after CBS-Paramount agreed to pay $ 16 million to the presidency to settle a complaint that CBS News is unfair Kamala Harris. Almost all experts saw the Trump costume as having little merit, but it seemed to facilitate the compensation for the sale.

CBS also said that it would no longer allow an interviews to be published before disseminating a rare decision in American news issues where the edited interviews are commonplace.

In addition, David Ellison, the new CEO and president of Paramount, and the son of the founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, would continue the Free Press, an anti-Swoke start-up founded by the former controversial journalist of New York Times Bari Weiss.

In a potential case that precedes millions of dollars, Weiss will theory receive a role in re-edition of the editorial content of CBS News in the direction of the press and free change, as noted by the media bulletin last week, the editorial posture and the reputation of one of the most important and certainly important institutions in American journalism.

Friday, after the assassination of the right -wing influencer Charlie Kirk a day earlier, Paramount won an episode of August from South Park Lampooning Kirks debated the style of speech in the character of Cartman after the complaints. During his publication, Kirk himself had laughed at characterization, calling the hilarious segment and said that he considered him as a badge of honor.

From a purely economic point of view, taking a company on the right could have an economic meaning. Fox Corporation's actions under control of Murdoch, owner of Rightwing Fox News Channel, increased by more than 40% since Trump's re -election.

Fox News won 63% of viewers in the total of cable information and 65% of consumers in prime time in August, while CNN and MSNBC lost half of their audiences in the two measures compared to a year earlier

Last week, the long -standing dispute between four children from the 94 -year -old media magnate was settled. The eldest son of Murdochs and named successor, Lachlan, as well as his two younger sisters, Chloé and Grace, were ensured control of the family business and his political inclination on the right until 2050.

Although Trump is continuing a trial against the Wall Street Journal belonging to Murdoch for his report on the entry of Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book, the immense power of Fox in American politics is now guaranteed to continue in the foreseeable future.

Trumps The relationship with Murdoch is of course everywhere, said Bob Thompson, media professor at the University of Syracuse.

But, says Thompson, the 60 -minute trial settlement was clearly a capitulation for the federal government because they wanted to undergo the merger. I cannot think of a previous historical context where CBS has never rolled on it.

The same can also be true for the moment when CBS has canceled the talk show of the end of the evening organized by the antagonist of Trump Stephen Colbert, although CBS said that it was purely for financial reasons. I don't think they were lying, said Thompson because part of this financial decision was that they wanted the [merger] Treat to cross.

It is not only television where the duty handful is stiffening.

At the Washington Post, Adam Oneal, former correspondent for The Economist and editorial editor of the Wall Street Journal, was recently exploited by the owner Jeff Bezos to defend personal freedoms and free markets in his opinion pages another sign than a formerly centrist or leftist publication drifts to the right.

But all American media activities do not go in this direction when Mark Guicci, the new editor -in -chief of Vanity Fairs, would have recently launched the idea of ​​putting Melania Trump on the coverage, this caused the counterposter of certain staff members whose indignation quickly fled into the press.

