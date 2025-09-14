Sunday reflection: what unites us





Friends,

After a horrible horrible week not only because of a politically motivated assassination, but also of the brutal and angry response of people who should bring the nation together rather than adding fuel to your divisions, many of you are naturally worried about the future of the Americas.

As I travel to the United States, I hear concerns that America loses its identity.

But what is this identity? If you examine our history, you will see that the heart of this identity has not been the whiteness of our skin, or the uniformity of our ethnic, or our agreement on religion, or in the same way of preference or sexual orientation.

The heart of our national identity was the ideals that we share: our commitments to the rule of law, the democratic institutions of the government, the truth, the tolerance of our differences, equal political rights and equal opportunities.

We have not always reached these ideals, for of course, but most of us have committed to trying to make them. Indeed, the generations of Americans were willing to sacrifice their lives for these ideals.

These shared commitments shed light on our judgments on good and evil. They constitute America. Without them, there are no us in us the people.

Trump and his lackeys want us to forget these shared commitments. He uses all the tools at his disposal, even in the past few weeks, an odious murder to overthrow them.

But we, people, should not leave it.

