Donald prevails over the punitive prices of 50% on India is an alarm clock for the nation of almost 1.5 billion. The high import rights, which the American president imposed on August 27, as a punishment for Russian oil purchases, seriously limited access to the India to his largest export market. Economists estimate that prices could reduce the country's annual economic growth rate up to 0.8 percentage points. Although India should always be the biggest economy for the fastest growth of this year, its tied links with Washington highlight its urgent need to strengthen resilience against external shocks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to reach high income status by its centenary of independence in 2047. This ambitious objective would require an average annual growth rate of around 7.8% for the decades to come. But the maintenance of such momentum will be even more difficult if exporters are hampered by the increase in prices or weaken global demand. Forecastists believe that the India economy will develop between 6 and 7% this year, assuming that Trump's tasks remain in place.

Even if the American prices are finally diluted or canceled by the courts, India would be wise to diversify its commercial ties. Recent efforts to repair economic relations with China and to accelerate talks with the EU on a free trade agreement will help. To conclude significant agreements, India will have to reduce its own protectionist obstacles, which would also expose the Changuelle industries to a long -awaited competition.

But the largest source of resilience will come from reforms at home. The most populous nation in the world has a rapidly growing middle class, a large pool of workers and states formed by stems with various industrial specialties, information technologies in Karnataka in automotive manufacturing at Tamil Nadu. However, the India private sector cannot take advantage of the country's scale due to a plethora of expensive local regulations. Another obstacle.

Assistance to these internal commercial barriers would reduce the costs of Indian companies and help them develop, which would also make them more competitive on international markets, whatever the global commercial conditions. A study in 2021 estimated that interior obstacles represented approximately 40% of the total Indiates trade barriers.

The Modi government has made progress here. It introduced a tax on goods and services in 2017 which unified the value added regions with added value. A recent reform to simplify the system will help more. An investment boom in infrastructure has stimulated the connectivity of ports, railways and railways. But there is still a lot of room for improvement. Land and work laws restrict the opportunities to get to the scale. In some regions, road networks, public transport and power remain poor.

Encourage greater competition between India states would help. Foreign companies have often favored implementation in states with less expensive rules and better infrastructure, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. As other regions lose jobs and investments, this can push them to reforms. The preference for centralization, however, the risks restricting the devolution of the powers and the financing necessary to lead this so-called competitive federalism.

The release of India's internal market potential will not be easy. This means questioning the acquired interests, promoting closer cooperation between New Delhi and States, and causing private capital. If India can make additional progress, it will not only feed faster growth, but also the construction of the economic muscle to resist external threats. India the best response to Trump prices will be the reform of the strengthening forces at home that no foreign power can intimidate.

