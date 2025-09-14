



The United States President Donald Trump said that he was ready to sanction Russia, but only if all NATO allies agree to completely stop the purchase of oil in Moscow and impose their own sanctions on Russia to put him to put his war of more than three years in Ukraine.

I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have agreed and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying Russia oil, Trump said in an article on his social platform of truth on Saturday, which he described as a letter to all NATO nations and in the world.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

Trump proposed that NATO, as a group, has placed 50 to 100% prices on China to weaken its economic grip on Russia.

Trump also wrote that Natos' commitment to win the war was much less than 100% and that it was shocking that some members of the Alliance continued to buy Russian oil. As if he had spoken to them, he said, this considerably weakens your negotiation position and the power of negotiation, on Russia.

NATO member Turkiye was the third Russian oil buyer after China and India. According to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

If NATO does what I say, war will end quickly, Trump wrote. Otherwise, you just waste my time.

While he has trouble keeping the promises of ending the war quickly, Trump has repeatedly threatened to increase the pressure on Russia. Last month, he slapped a 50% rate on India for the continuous purchase of Russian oil, although he has not yet taken similar measures against China.

Trumps the social media post comes a few days after Polish and NATO forces killed drones violating Polish airspace during the largest aerial dam in the largest against Ukraine.

Poland and Romania

Polish airspace has been violated several times since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but never on this scale in the territory of NATO.

The Wednesday incident was the first time that a member of NATO has been known to have fired during the Russian War in Ukraine.

Poland on Saturday said that and its NATO allies had deployed helicopters and planes while Russian drones hit Ukraine, not far from its border.

The military command of the Polognes said on X that the air defense and radar recognition systems on the ground had reached their highest level of alert, adding that the actions were preventive.

Also on Saturday, the Ministry of Romanies of National Defense said that the country's air space had been violated by a drone during a Russian attack against infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine.

The country has scrambled two F-16 fighter planes to monitor the situation, depending on the drone until it disappears from the radar near the Romanian village of Chilia Veche, the ministry said in a statement.

Small sign of peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the prospect of sanctions on states that are still dealing with Moscow.

In an interview with the American media ABC News last week, Zelenskyy said, I am very grateful to all the partners, but some of them, I mean, they continue [to] Buy Russian oil and gas, and it's not fair I think the idea of ​​putting prices on countries that continue to conclude agreements with Russia, I think that is the right idea.

Last month, the American president welcomed Russian president Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the end of the war, during their first face to face since Trumps returned to the White House.

Shortly after, he welcomed Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington, DC, for discussions on a regulation.

Despite the diplomatic blitz, there has been little progress towards a peace agreement, Moscow and kyiv remaining distant on key issues and persistent Russia in its bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Russia claims advances

Russia said on Saturday that it had captured a new Dnipropetrovsk central ukraine village, which Moscow's forces say they reached in early July.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its troops had seized the village of Novomykolavka near the border with the Donetsk region, the combat epicenter on the front. The AFP news agency could not confirm this assertion.

Deepstate, a map of the online battlefield led by Ukrainian military analysts, said the village was still under the control of Kievs.

At the end of August, Ukraine had for the first time recognized that Russian soldiers had entered the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow had claimed advances at the beginning of the month.

The Russian army currently controls a fifth of the Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin demands that Ukraine withdraw from its region from the eastern donbas, made up of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as a condition for stopping hostilities, something that Kyiv rejected.

The Dnipropetrovsk region is not one of the five Ukrainian regions Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory.

On Friday, Zelenskyy said that Putin wanted to occupy all of Ukraine and would not stop until his objective was achieved, even if Kyiv agreed to yield the territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/13/trump-urges-nato-countries-to-halt-russia-oil-purchases-before-us-sanctions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos