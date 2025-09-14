



The Antifascist Campaign Group is very confusing to not blame the speech at London's Saturday rally.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the British prime minister would never surrender to extreme protesters who use the flag as a cover of violence and intimidation after finishing violent scenes in one of the largest demonstrations for decades.

More than 100,000 people have marched in the center of London as a protest against immigration led by Tommy Robinson. Some people collided with the police at the kingdom rally that attended the Union. According to the Metropolitan police, 26 police officers were injured and at least 24 were arrested.

List list list of 4 items

In the first public opinion after the rally, STARMER said on Sunday that peaceful protests were the fundamental value of England. But he accused the assault on the police and threatening the marginalized community.

People have the right to make a peaceful protest. He said it is the core of our national value. But we will not support those who are threatened by the streets because of their assault on police officers who perform their workplace or their background or skin color.

He added: The UK is a country based on proud of tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse countries, and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.

Islam is true

Saturday protests were marked with nationalism symbols, scratches and inflammatory speeches. The video showed the police's police, and allegations of baton pushed Robinson's supporters back and about 5,000 anti -native languages ​​allowed them to leave the White Hall area in the center of London.

The stage for the speech of the right person's lineup was set up. It was Robinson who led the charges. He told the crowd. It's not just a raped England.

He is facing all Western countries in the same problem. He added that the adjusted and organized aggression and replacement of European citizens is taking place.

The international speakers included French politician Eric Zemmour, and he reflected the views presented by Robinson. We have become the subject of the same process as replacing Europeans by the South and Muslim culture, and quotes the great replacement theory that white Europeans are intentionally replaced by people of other people.

Zemmour added that you and we are colonized by our previous colony.

Similarly, Belgian state -of -the -art politician Philip Dewinter declared: We must remove Islam. Islam does not belong to Europe and Islam does not belong to England.

Other speakers include Germany MP Petr Bystron and Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, the German alternative Denmark Leader MORTEN MESSERSCHMIDT.

Tesla's CEO and Chairman X Elon Musk also appeared in VideoLink and warned the protesters that the British needed urgent changes in the government and fought or died.

Police, government and anti -fascist groups blame violence

In recent months, this rally has come from the wave of the right violence, including arson attacks on asylum applicants.

Experts said these events, which were promoted by conspiracy theory, foreign hate and online information, have strengthened concerns about the rise of the extreme right of the UK and Europe, which is often moved to riots and violence.

Anti -racist protesters exhibit placards during racial demonstrations in London on September 13, 2025. [Tayfun Salci/EPA]

The Metropolitan Policy Commissioner Matt twist said that violence against police officers could not be fully tolerated. He added.

Shabana Mahmood, the British Minister of Home Affairs, also warned that anyone who participated in criminal acts would face all the power of the law.

Starmers' remarks followed the call to the anti -fascist group Hope Date Hate and some MPs calling for the government's opposition to the surge in extreme mobilization. It was extremely confusing to protest that I didn't hate hope.

The turnout was much smaller than the millions of people claimed by Lennon and his supporters, but it seems to be the biggest demonstration in the UK.

He added that if he is worried about the injury of the right behavioralism and the normalization of anti -immigrants and anti -Muslim emotions, it can be a sign of the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/14/starmer-says-uk-will-never-surrender-flag-to-far-right-protesters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos