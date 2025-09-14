Starmer said that Britain would not surrender the flag to extreme protesters, Starmer said. Keir starmer





Keir Starmer will never surrender to the extreme protesters who use the British flag as a cover of violence and fear, Keir Starmer accused police officers and racial harassment.

The prime minister said that the St. George flag represents our diverse countries and will not tolerate people threatening on our streets due to the background or skin color.

The MPS and the anti-fascist group urged the prime minister to speak of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, organized by Tommy Robinson, an extreme right activist, opposed to the investigation of the largest nationalist protests held in London.

The pressure on Downing Street was more active in diversity defense. The resignation of Angela Rayeners, the later reorganization and plunder of the US metabolism were made after 10 days of dissatisfaction with MPs from MPs through links with Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister will host Donald Trump for this week's visit, where Starmer is expected to question the handling of Mandelson and Rightwing Talking Points.

Starmer said in his first commentary on Saturday March that there was a right of peaceful protests, but violence and intimidation could not be tolerated, and he condemned the budget of St. George by a wide range of anti -immigrants.

People have the right to make a peaceful protest. The prime minister told the Guardian as the core of our country value in a statement. But we will not support those who are threatened by the streets because of their assault on police officers who perform their workplace or their background or skin color.

He added: The UK is a country based on proud of tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse countries and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.

The police estimated that people from 110,000 to 150,000 attended the event on Saturday and were dealt with by Elon Musk. Musk told the crowd that violence is approaching and you are back up or dying.

He said: I really think the government has really changed in England. We are too long when we have four more years or whenever the next election is too long. An unclear work is over. It was the dissolution of parliament and new votes.

Starmers Forthright opinion can settle the nerves of labor, and there is a growing concern for the prime minister to be attacked by rights.

The riot police push the protesters in the Kingdom demonstration in London on Saturday. Photo: KRISZTIN ELEK/SOPA Image/Shutter Stock

However, the BLACK Caucus Parliament, led by the Labor Party MP Dawn Butler, issued a statement that criticized racism, abuse and anti -immigration hatred and demanded greater leadership for this problem.

The government must show leadership. In the statement, the group should take urgent measures to reduce tensions on racist investigations and behaviors raised by the right side, which the police have been identified as the fastest growth threat, and to challenge and challenge racist investigations and actions.

Other MPs presented their strong crimes against social media, including all shadow cabinets, including Rosena Allin-Khan and New MPS Lizzi Collinge, Kevin McKenna and Ben Goldsborough. McKenna, in particular, described the rifle of the rally as a request for violence against the British countries in foreign countries who designed it to control major propaganda engines and generate profits for hatred.

Prior to March, the anti -fascist group Hope Hope sent a letter to the prime minister to the prime minister for public condemnation of racist investigation. This call was reversed by many senior MPs that the Labor Party said it was obliged to cope with the right extremes.

On Sunday, some Labor Party MPs were anxious about the opinion of Secretary of Secretary Peter Kyle, who had not stopped criticizing the protests, and said that Klaxon was for the government.

Kyle said that people like Robinson can deal with discomfort and dissatisfaction in the community of our society. He said that the same moment as a demonstration was called us in public life to destroy our efforts to solve the great concerns of people all over the country in public life, and immigration is a great concern.

Labor Party MP Stella Creaoy tweeted: In the spirit of the free media, I do not agree with Peter Kyle. We can defend people's protests, and many people behind this event can be concerned about fear, not freedom to see the purpose yesterday.

They must be able to march and we must challenge the message of who we are.

ED DAVEY, the Liberal Democratic Party leader, suggested that conservatives must speak to blame violent investigations. He said: Elon Musk publicly demanded violence on our streets yesterday. I hope that all politicians of all politicians will gather together to blame his deep, dangerous and irresponsible investigation. The UK must face this clear attempt to undermine democracy.

As the projectile was thrown on Saturday, 26 police officers were injured by a conflict, and the Metropolitan police said on Sunday that 24 people were arrested for various crimes, including joint assault and violent disorders.

Anyone who says Keir Starmer should be assassinated on the camera must shoot Keir Starmer and the opinions published online are one of the people looking for the police.

Robinson was with one of the people dealing with the crowd on the stage and various extremes. But there was no show by promised speakers, including Trump Strategist Steve Bannon and Canadian psychologist and cultural warrior Jordan Peterson.

Others who appeared on the stage included the British reform vice president, Ben Habib, and he said that Robinson joined.

