The United States is deploying F-35 jets in Puerto Rico in the middle of increasing tensions with Venezuela





By Euronews

Posted on 09/14/2025 – 14:56 GMT + 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The military tensions between the United States and Venezuela continue to degenerate while five American F-35 fighter planes landed in Puerto Rico, while Caracas slammed the United States after claiming armed staff on a marine destructive made a descent into a fishing boat navigating in Venezuelan waters.

The reuters news agency reported that the five American F-35 fighter planes landed on Saturday in the former Roosevelt roads base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, as part of the deployment ordered by President Donald Trump in the Caribbean to strengthen operations against drug trafficking.

Helicopters, bommets and soldiers have also been identified at the base, causing demonstrations in the region against the militarization of Puerto Rico.

This decision occurred shortly after the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, paid a surprise visit to Puerto Rico, and only days after Washington said that he had made a strike in the southern Caribbean against a ship -carrying ship, operated by the gang of Tren de Aragua, who left Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela criticized the United States after claiming the staff of an “illegally and hostile” American navy aboard a tuna boat that sailed in Venezuelan waters.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvn Gil, told journalists that 18 armed staff members had stayed on the ship for eight hours and prevented the normal fishermen's activities. They then released them under the escort of the Venezuelan navy.

Those who give the order to achieve such provocations are looking for an incident that would justify a military escalation in the Caribbean, said Gil, adding that the objective is to persist in their failed regime change policy in Venezuela.

Earlier in the week, the Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro mobilized the country's armed forces to secure all the coasts along 284 “battle fronts”. Thousands of armed forces in Venezuela as well as militiamen participated in maneuvers as part of “Plan Independencia 200”.

Maduro said this decision was intended to protect Venezuelan sovereignty in response to American movements in neighboring waters as part of Donald Trump's declared objective of fighting criminal organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2025/09/14/us-deploys-f-35-jets-to-puerto-rico-amid-escalating-tensions-with-venezuela The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos