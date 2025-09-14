



The Royal Defense Research, one of the most prominent military academies in the UK, banned the registration of Israelites from next year due to the continuous war of the Gaza district, the British government confirmed the British media on Sunday.

The British Defense Ministry spokesman told Telegraph: “The British Defense Program is open to the employees of a wide range of countries, but all British military courses emphasize that they comply with international humanitarian laws.

The spokesman added, “There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war, and there must be an immediate truce, return of hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people.”

This is the first time that the famous university has banned Israel since its establishment in 1927. General Effie Defrin is one of the Israeli officers attending school.

According to a letter to the British Defense Ministry quoted by Telegraph, Baram criticized this as “discriminatory” and “unfortunate action against allies in war.”

Do not miss the best story of Israel's daily edition by email.

By joining, you agree with the terms and conditions

The wind pointed out that Israel defends international transportation from the invasion of heavy rains, prevents nuclear weapons from falling into the hands of the Islamic regime that shouts death in England, and prevents fighting to bring 48 hostages from Hamas Prisoners.

The Secretary of Defense, Amir Baram, speaks on March 25, 2025 at Tel Aviv University at the first rehabilitation international conference titled 'Lifetime Partnership'. (Israeli Pentagon).

As the war in Gaza became anger in England, the relationship between London and Jerusalem became tense. Hamas -led terrorists were triggered when they killed 1,200 people and 1,200 civilians and killed 251 races on October 7, 2023.

In June, the UK sanctioned the best pastor ITamar Ben GVir and Bezalel Smotrich and held a trade talks with Israel.

The British then announced in July that the UK will recognize the Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly this month unless the Israeli government takes practical measures to finish the rapidly criticized movement in the Gaza Strip.

Last month, the British government announced a ban on the Israeli defense company that attended the major weapons fair in London.

President Isaac Herjog visited England last week and sat with Starmer for a “difficult” conversation, and the two leaders emphasized that they remained an ally despite their sharp disagreements.

The time of Israeli employees contributed to this report.

Is the age of Israel important to you?

Then there is a request.

Every day, during the war, our journalists keep the most important development that raises your attention. Millions of people rely on TOI to report fast, fair and free of Israel and the Jewish world.

We are interested in Israel. And you and you know. So today, we ask the following questions: We are grateful for our work by joining the Times of Island Community, a monopoly group for readers who are grateful and financially supported for our work.

Yes, yes, will you already give you to the member? If you do not want to see this, please log in

Thank you for our journalism

I was really happy to read the X Times of Island last month.

In fact, it is distorted and news reports often find out that our prudent reports are valuable when there is a lack of context.

Your support is essential for continuing our work. We want to continue to provide valuable professional journalism, even though the demand for the newsroom has grown dramatically since October 7.

Today, join the Times of Israel Community. You can not only be a partner while enjoying the time without the advertising of Israel for $ 6 a month, but also access to content that can only be accessible to the members of the Israeli community.

Thank you, the founder of David Horovitz, Times of israel

Will you join our community and sign up for our community as a member? If you do not want to see this, please log in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-bans-israelis-from-enrolling-in-prestigious-defense-academy-from-next-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos