Decision of Fed interest rates, retail sales in the United States, meta-event, profits from Fedex, General Mills





The main points to retain an interest rate decision of the federal reserve comes on Wednesday, followed by the remarks of President Jerome Powell.Meta Plateaux The CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, provides a keynote during the annual economic weeks of the company.

The Fed is on the clock.

A highly anticipated interest rate decision of the federal reserve takes the show this week; This decision, fixed for Wednesday and the subsequent remarks of President Jerome Powell, could move the markets when he exhibited the opinions of central economy banks and more.

Investors have submitted shares before the Fed meeting. The main American indexes recorded gains last week even after a mixed Friday.

The data on American retail sales will offer an overview of the state of consumption expenditure, as well as the reports on the profits of Cereal Maker General Mills and Darden Restaurants. The giant revenues of the Fedex expedition will offer a view of the overall economic conditions. And technological investors will examine the meta-PDG Mark Zuckerberg, which should go on stage at the annual conference of developers of the social media.

The federal reserve should make a first rate drop this year

Investors expect the Fed to lower interest rates for the first time this year on Wednesday. The rate decision comes when recent employment reports have reported a weakened labor market, but inflation remains high. Following the decision, investors will examine the remarks of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, while he details the points of view of the central banks on monetary policy.

Data on retail sales in the United States for August, due to Tuesday, intervene in the midst of signs that prices did not weigh considerably on consumer spending.

August housing departure data is expected to be published on Wednesday. Manufacturers find it difficult to fulfill a massive deficit in American housing, as high construction and borrowing costs continue to weigh on the market. Investors will also look at unemployed complaints on Thursday after recent reports have shown a slowdown in employment growth and an increase in layoffs.

Meta Conference, Fedex gain under the projectors of the company

On Wednesday evening, the meta-PDG Mark Zuckerberg will launch the company's annual Meta Connect conference of the company, where the Facebook parent should focus attention on product offers like his AI glasses. The social media giant devotes significant resources to AI, including big wages for the best talents.

Fedex is expected to publish profits after closing the markets on Thursday. The expedition giant suspended its prospects in full year in the last quarter in the middle of uncertainty around American prices. Reports on the gains of the cereal manufacturer General Mills on Wednesday and the restaurants of Olive Garden Darden Parent on Thursday could shed light on how consumers are focused.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Bulshish is expected to publish its first report on results as a public company on Wednesday, a month after making its commercial debut.

Quick links: summarizing last week's negotiations | Read the latest news from Investopedia

This week calendar

Monday September 15

Empire State Manufacturing (September) Make Keys: Dave & Busters (Play)

Tuesday September 16

American retail sales (August) More data to watch: Import price index (August), industrial production (August), capacity use (August), commercial inventories (July), Homebuilder Confidence (September) Key: Ferguson Enterprises (FERG)

Wednesday September 17

Decision of interest of the Federal Reserve The President of Fed Jerome Powell Press Conference Meta PDG Mark Zuckerberg speaks to Meta Connect 2025 more data to watch: Housing Start (August) Renus Key: General Mills (SIG), Bullish (Bull)

Thursday September 18

Initial unemployment claims (week ending on September 13) More data to monitor: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (September), US Leading Economic Indicators (August) Key: Fedex (FDX), Lennar (Len), Darden Restaurants (DRI), Factst Research (FDS)

Friday September 19

Another thing

IA chatbots have proven to be useful for many tasks, but can they help you invest? A new study shows that AI may not give the best financial advice. Investopedias Andrew Kessel has more about this story here.

