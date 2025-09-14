



According to a new report.

Why it matters

The United States's relationship with Venezuela, a long time turbulent, has worsened in recent weeks while the United States has strengthened its military forces near the country. Washington and Caracas have no official diplomatic relations, and there is no appearance of a personal relationship between American President Donald Trump and the chief of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

What to know

Five fifth generation planes landed at the Porto Rican Airwater Base of Roosevelt Roads after we, helicopters and other planes, were spotted on the territory, according to Reuters.

The news agency reported earlier this month that the Trump administration would send 10 furtive fighters to Puerto Rico after the United States has made a missile strike on a boat that said the Republican was carrying drugs and operated by the Aragua Cartel based in Venezuela. Trump said the strike in early September killed 11 “narco-terrorists”, but the Minister of the Interior of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, said that “none were drug traffickers”.

“We have no change of posture to announce currently,” a spokesperson for the Pentagon told Reuters. A spokesperson for the Pentagon has referred a newsweek request to the White House.

The 10 F-35 should carry out operations against drug cartels in the region. Trump has appointed groups like Tren of Aragua as terrorist organizations and Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that the United States could “explode” international crime unions.

The fifth generation stealth fighter planes are the most advanced type currently in operation. Nineteen countries and the United States have registered to receive or already use the F-35.

Pete Hegseth, whose former title of defense secretary was recently renamed secretary to war, went to Puerto Rico earlier this month alongside the best American general, Dan Caine.

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, said on Saturday that the American staff of an American navy destroyer went on a Venezuelan fishing boat in the waters of the South American nation. US staff stayed on the fishing ship for eight hours in a “direct provocation,” said Gil, adding that the Venezuelan government “requires that the United States immediately stop these actions that risk security and peace in the Caribbean”.

A fighter plane in Lockheed Martin F-35B in the United States landed at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico on September 13, 2025. Aircraft of hunting at Lockheed Martin F-35B from US Marines Atrite in Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico / Impeciage. People say

Porto Governor Rico, Jenniffer González, said earlier this month: “We thank President Trump and his administration for recognizing the strategic importance of Puerto Rico to US national security and for their fight against drug cartels and the dictator of Narco Nicolás Maduro.”

What happens next

It is not clear when the rest of the 10 F-35 should fade in Puerto Rico arrives.

Update of 09/14/25, 12:41 pm and: This article was updated with a response from the Pentagon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-f35-fighter-jets-puerto-rico-venezuela-2129531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos