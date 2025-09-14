Venezuela says that the American warship has descended into a tuna as tensions increase in the Caribbean





The staff of Caracas, Venezuela (AP) of an American warship, rose aboard a venezuelan tuna boat with nine fishermen while sailing in Venezuelan waters, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuelas said on Saturday, stressing outstretched relations with the United States.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Tensions between the two nations degenerated after US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of warships in the Caribbean, off the coast of the South America, citing the fight against Latin American drug cartels.

Read more: Trumps strikes the alleged Venezuelan drug boat raises questions about its use of military power

While reading a statement on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvn Gil, told journalists that the Venezuelan boat with tuna was illegally and hostile aboard a destroyer of the American navy and 18 armed staff who stayed on the ship for eight hours, preventing communication and normal fishermen's activities. They were then released under escort by the Venezuelan navy.

The fishing boat had authorization from the Ministry of Fisheries to do his job, said Gil at a press conference, during which he presented photos of the incident.

In addition to the declaration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuelas distributed a short video, taken, according to the ministry, by the Venezuelan fishermen. In the video, it is alleged that part of the fishing boat, the staff of the American navy and the American warship can be seen.

Those who give the order to achieve such provocations are looking for an incident that would justify a military escalation in the Caribbean, said Gil, adding that the objective is to persist in their failed regime change policy in Venezuela.

Gil said the incident was illegal and illegitimate and warned that Venezuela would defend its sovereignty against any provocation.

The Venezuelan complaint of Foreign Ministers occurs a few days after Trump said his country attacked a drug -loaded ship killed 11 people on board. Trump said the ship started from Venezuela and was carrying members of Thetren de Araguagang, but that his administration did not have any evidence in support of this assertion.

Venezuela accused the United States of having committed extrajudicial murders. The Minister of the Interior of the South American countries, Diosdado Cabello, said that the Washingtons version is a formidable lie and suggested that, according to surveys of the Venezuelan government, the incident could be linked to the disappearance of certain people in a coastal region of the country which had no connection with drug trafficking.

The Trump administration accused the Maduroof Venezuelan presidents leading a cartel to flood the United States of drugs, and has made the reward for its $ 25 million dollars capture.

The American government has not given any indication that it plans to make a field foray with more than 4,000 soldiers deployed in the region.

But the Venezuelan government nevertheless called on its citizens to enlist in the militias – armed volunteers – in support of its security forces in the event of potential foray. On Saturday, it urged them to go to the military barracks for training sessions.

We are not going anywhere.

