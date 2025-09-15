



US and Chinese officials meet in Madrid, Spain on Sunday to talk about commercial issues, national security and the short video application Tiktok.

Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, is expected to meet Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng between Sunday and Wednesday, Beijing said.

The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, will also attend the fourth talks between senior officials in four months.

The series of negotiations is an attempt to prevent a US-Chinese relationship that has been tense to collapse under the heavy prices of President Donald Trump.

The three senior officials and the first Chinese commercial negotiator, Li Chenggang, met for the last time in Stockholm in July where they in principle agreed to extend a commercial truce for 90 days.

The decision has considerably reduced the prices for reprisal to three figures on both sides and resumed the flow of minerals of the rare land of China in the United States.

China launches probes targeting American semiconductors

Before Madrid talks, China announced two investigations on Sunday aimed at the American semiconductor sector.

The Beijing Ministry of Trade has launched an anti-dumping probe on certain analog IC chips imported from the United States.

The survey will target certain freight IC chips and door driver IC chips using 40-nanomers and superior process technologies, the Chinese press agency Xinhua reported.

In a separate announcement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has also launched an anti-discrimination survey on American measures against the Chinese flea sector.

The Chinese probes intervene after the United States included 23 Chinese companies in a “list of entities” of companies that will face borders for having pretended against US national security and foreign policy interests.

Two Chinese companies accused of acquiring make -up equipment for the Chinese giant of the giant Smic are on the American list.

The limits and prices of American exports “constitute the containment and abolition of the development of high-tech industries by China” such as advanced computer flea and artificial intelligence, said a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a press release published on X.

What do we expect from the American-Chinese talks in Madrid?

Commercial experts said that there was a thin chance of making a substantial breakthrough in talks in Madrid who are organized by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, while he seeks to improve relations with China.

The reports suggest that the most likely result of parliaying could be another extension of an deadline for the parent company of Tiktok, Bytedance to yield its American operations by September 17 or to face a closure in the country.

The US Treasury said the talks in Spain would also cover the combined efforts of Washington and Beijing to fight money laundering.

The United States has demanded a repression of China concerning illicit expeditions of technological goods to Russia which helps its war in Ukraine.

Tiktok in the shadow of China,

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Published by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-china-kick-off-talks-on-trade-tiktok-in-madrid-meeting/a-73988012 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos