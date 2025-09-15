October 7 Film “The road between us” wins the choice of people in Toronto





The controversial and zigzaging trip for the Lampage film of October 7 The Road Between US: The Ultimate Rescue had another torsion on Sunday when he won the prize for choosing the best documentary at the Toronto Film Festival.

The documentary of director Barry Avrich concerns a retired general of Tel Aviv leading a great danger to save his son's family in a Kibbutz near Gaza on October 7, 2023.

“To win this award, it's exciting for Mark and me. The Canadian documentary focuses on the retired Israeli general Noam Tibon who saves his family, including his son, Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 when they invaded Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The road between us generated buzz in the TIFF with a world premiere that sparked a pre-festival programming intrigue, applauding in a single projection of Roy Thomson Hall on September 10 and a tense demonstration in the middle of the in progress Israeli-Palestinian conflict involving supporters of the two parties outside the place of the High Le Festival of Toronto.

The TIFF organizers first invited Avrich's film for its edition in 2025, then disincted the title, only to restore the film after an uproar from the Canadian Jewish community and politicians and influencers in Israel. Finally, Avrich and the CEO of Tiff, Cameron Bailey, settled their differences on “security, legal and programming problems” to allow the world premiere of the documentary to move forward during the 50th edition.

The festival organizers have raised early flags according to which the authorizations for images of terrorist attacks taken by the cameras of Hamas and included in the documentary had not been obtained. It is understood that the security problems concerning a possible protest against the film of Israel on October 7 were also at stake.

“And Cameron, thank you. I appreciate everything Tiff has done for us,” said a magnanimous Avrich on Sunday morning when he turned to Bailey on the Lightbox scene after accepting the prize. For his part, producer Selby added in his own acceptance remarks: “I hope that all the filmmakers of this festival feel as supported as Barry and I did during this whole process.”

The road between us will mainly be self-published on approximately 125 screens in more than 20 cities in North America from October 3.

