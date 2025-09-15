



Ukraine has become the world leader in drone technology, going beyond the United States, said American envoy Kellogg at the Yalta European Strategy Conference in kyiv on September 13.

Kellogg, the special envoy of American president Donald Trump for Ukraine, arrived in kyiv for an official visit on September 11.

“Ukraine now seems to be a world leader in defense technology. It is, in itself, a fairly good argument to make it a member of the European Union,” he said.

Drone technology has changed the nature of the war, said Kellogg. By comparing Ukraine’s progress in drone development in the United States, he said the United States was “well late”.

“I think we, in the United States, are late … I think many nations are late, and I am thinking of the credit of Ukrainians, they have resumed this, and they are the world leaders. We lack time.”

Kellogg also said it was important for the United States to join Ukraine on the exchange of drone technology.

Since the start of the large -scale invasion of Russia in 2022, kyiv has widened drone production in all air, land and sea with plans to manufacture 30,000 long -range drones in 2025.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had entered into an agreement with Trump on the sale of Ukrainian drones in the United States Zelensky estimated that the potential contract was worth $ 10 billion and $ 30 billion.

Ukraine has also signed a major agreement with the American company Swift Beat to co -produce hundreds of thousands of drones this year.

Romania makes a jets, Poland closes the airport on Russian drone alerts

Russian military staff know exactly where their drones are heading and how long they can stay in the air, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on attacks. The routes are always calculated. This cannot be an accident, an error or the initiative of certain lower level commanders.

Kellogg also pointed out on the progress of the large -scale invasion of Russia, saying that the modest territorial gains of Moscow in eastern Ukraine were far from the victory of the battlefield.

“Russia is actually losing this war,” he said.

“Now, they can make movements and say, well, they advance in the Donbas and Donetsk region. But if you plan to progress by meters, not kilometers, well, okay is a success. But the cost they have is huge. And I don't think people really appreciate it.”

Russia depends too much on China's support, said Kellogg, describing Russia as the “junior partner of their alliance.

“I think that if China reduced its support for Russia today, war would be over tomorrow,” he said.

Kellogg had previously visited Kyiv on August 24 on the occasion of the 34th day of the independence of Ukraine. The retired general is one of Trump's best collaborators in the effort to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and was in close contact with senior Ukrainian officials.

Speaking during the Yes conference one day earlier, Zelensky credited Kellogg for helping to protect kyiv from Russian air attacks.

“Whenever you are here, general, we can sleep a little more. We would like you to go to all Ukrainian cities,” said Zelensky.

Boris Johnson calls for European troops on Ukrainian soil, tells Russia to ruin himself

You need something that will return a switch to Kremlins' brain, said former British Prime Minister kyiv Independent.

