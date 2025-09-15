9 best places to live in the United States for families, according to real estate experts





When you start to have children, your priorities change. During your young years, you may have wanted a lively city with superb brunch spots, offers from Happy Hour and bars that remained open until the early hours. But when you think about where you want to live with your family, you must consider the proximity of very well rated schools, perhaps a more spacious house and the ways to engage with your community. That said, where exactly you plant your roots becomes more important than ever.

To identify cities, cities and suburbs in the United States which are conducive to a family lifestyle, we interviewed some real estate experts with an experience covering the country. Below, they shared their best choices from a coastal city with excellent public transport options to a small New York community in the state with a lot of hiking trails.

Carmel, Indiana aerial view of a suburbs in Carmel, Indiana.

Michael Godek / Getty Images

The cost of living in Indiana is lower than the national average, and the state is constantly classified as one of the most affordable in the country. Families can obtain spacious houses, grandes écoles and a simpler lifestyle without the price you would see in larger metros, explains Jenna Stauffer, broker and global real estate advisor for International Realty from Sotheby. The pace of life is slower and Carmel is really aimed at young families with good schools, weak crimes and safe neighborhoods. There is also a variety of things to do together when children are not at the bicycle school along the Monon path to explore the Galeries and the Carmel Arts & Design District stores.

Boise, Idaho Aerial View of the Boise Farmers Market.

Darwin Fan / Getty Images

Boisse is a wonderful mixture of affordability, open -air access and a strong feeling of community. The low cost of living, the greenery belt of cities, ski resorts and the expansion of the technological scene make it an ideal place to live with many opportunities, explains Patrick Roach, president and managing broker at Southwestern Real Estate. This medium -sized city has many major colleges and universities such as the University of Idaho Boise and the Boisse State University, which brings many young people and enthusiasm in the region. The outdoor lifestyle is certainly one of the biggest prints in the region, so you can expect your children to grow up to make bikes, hiking, skiing and enjoying a generally active childhood.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida boats have accosted in the port of Fort Lauderdale.

Kelsey Glennon / Travel + Lessure

I was born and I grew up in Fort Lauderdale, and I saw this city develop enormously in the past 10 years. Although its cost of living is slightly higher than the national average, it is even less lower than that of other large coastal cities, explains Sam Debianchi Laviola, real estate agent and president of Debianchi Real Estate. She notes that it is ideal for families who want to live on the Waterits known as the world capital of yachting, after all, it is also ideally located. When I want a change of decor, I can get on the high -speed train Brightline and go north to Palm Beach or South in Miamiand when I finally decide to take my children to Disney World, The Brightline also takes us to Orlando. Without forgetting, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Port Everglades are also nearby.

Raleigh, North Carolina, a mural in downtown Raleigh, in North Carolina.

Stéphanie Pollak / Travel + Lessure

It is one of the most family and most affordable technological centers in the country. You get the use opportunities for an increasing technological scene without the prices of the sky of cities like San Francisco or Seattle, explains Stauffer. The outdoor lifestyle is a huge draw with tons of parks, lakes, trails and family equipment. Laviola agrees, adding that the mild climate and the general friendly atmosphere of the Raleigh-Durham region are also desirable factors. All this, mixed with its ease of travel with large national and international roads (via RDU airport), makes it an ideal place to live and raise a family, she says.

Greenville, visitors to South Carolina descended rue Main in Greenville, in South Carolina.

Cameron Reynolds / Travel + Lessure

Your family could be placed on Charleston, but there is another city of South Carolina to consider and that which has a much lower cost of living: Greenville. (The cost of living from Greenvilles is 7% below the national average.) It is a rapidly growing city with housing costs lower than the average and a solid labor market. Families who appreciate a smaller city atmosphere can enjoy the four seasons and really live an active outdoor lifestyle all year round, explains Stauffer. The charm of the south, the booming cultural scene and easy access to big cities and beautiful beaches make it an incredible place to call at home. As a resident of Greenville, you are also at a distance from some of the most dynamic destinations in the South, including Charlotte, Athens, Atlanta and Columbia.

Bentonville, Arkansas Sunset in a residential area in Bentonville, Arkansas.

They are creative stocks / Adobe

Bentonville was once a quiet city, but it turned into a cultural and economic center, thanks to the presence of the headquarters of Walmarts and investments in the arts, trails and family infrastructure, explains Roach. The Crystal Bridges museum, the best rated public schools and affordable housing make it a hidden gem for families looking for both opportunities and charm. Zillow estimates show that housing prices are increasing (up more than 5% compared to last year), so if you are thinking of a move to the Ozarks, the time to get there.

Rhinebeck, New York Sunset on the landscape around Rhinebeck, New York.

Stock Jonbubou / Adobe

According to Laviola, there are several convincing reasons to move your family to Rhinebeck, New York. Rhinebeck has a small community feeling, but it is an easy train journey in New York along the picturesque River Hudson. Outdoor activities are abundant and include hiking trails with idyllic sets, parks, the old Rhinebeck aerodrome and family producers and markets. For those who want to stay inside, there is a variety of museums and shopping throughout the city, she said. This lifestyle is not cheap, however; The cost of living is 19% higher than the national average. For me, it looks like a well-being retreat with all fresh food and natural escapes. It is also very easy to move to the surrounding cities, such as Woodstock and Kingston, which also offer their own unique vision of the Hudson valley, she adds.

Glen Ellyn, Illinois Le Marquee du Glen Theater in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

Nicola / Adobe Stock

Naperville regularly makes the short list of ideal family cities in America. But I'm here to tell you that Glen Ellyn is even better, says Roach. Glen Ellyn is a neighboring suburb of Naperville, but its fifth size and its population, and yet has everything that a family would like. It is a very safe community, and the city center has become an evening destination due to many very well rated restaurants and bars, a well-developed park district and sports leagues for young people. The emblematic Glenbard West High School, which is right next to Lake Ellyn, will win you in a second. Real estate prices are not exactly at the lower end of the spectrum. The average value of the house is more than $ 560,000, but you will get what you pay. Despite being in a higher price slice, its quality of life and its proximity to Chicago continue to attract outsourced families in search of suburban stability with urban access, adds Roach.

Austin, Texas, walking on Lady Bird Trail in Austin, Texas.

Taylor McIntyre / Travel + Leisure

If you want to raise your family in one of the most dynamic cities in the country, Laviola recommends Austin. Austin has a rich culture filled with music and nature, and it has become a big city that continues to evolve. The real estate inventory in Austin has increased, combined with certain price reductions, offering some cooling on its housing market, which makes people slightly more affordable for people to make houses purchases, she explains. On weekends, you can enjoy all the green spaces in the city or attend one of its various events, from small local affairs to larger extravagances such as the limits of the city of Sxsw and Austin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.travelandleisure.com/best-places-to-live-in-the-us-for-families-11796956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos