N ° 2 American diplomat expresses the deep regrets of Georgia Raid





The deputy secretary of the American State, Christopher Landau (left), and the first South Korean Deputy Minister Park Yoon-Joo, pose photos before their talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Sunday. (South Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

US assistant secretary of state Christopher Landau expressed deep regrets in the face of mass workers' mass detention during the September 4 immigration descent into Georgia, calling for institutional improvement to prevent a recidivism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Landau met South Korea The first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Yoon-Joo at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul. The two discussed the affairs of the Alliance, in particular in resolution of the detainee case and by improving the visa system, implementing measures to follow the summit of August 25, and larger regional and global affairs, the ministry said.

Friday, the Ministerial Reunion for Foreign Affairs of Korea-US only took place two days after the return of 316 South Korean nationals on Friday, eight days after their detention during the immigration descent on September 4 in an EV battery factory built by HL-GA Battery Co., a joint venture between the South Korea engine and the LG energy solution.

Sunday remarks by the second American diplomat notably marked the first time that a senior American official expressed his regret in the unprecedented massive detention of Korean workers.

Deputy Secretary Landau also expressed his deep regret that this incident has occurred and said that this incident should be used as a turning point for institutional improvement and to strengthen the Korean relationship (South), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Korean language press release.

In particular, he (Landau) said that returnees will not face any inconvenience when reinstating the United States, because President Trump pays particular attention to this issue and that efforts will be made to guarantee that no similar incident occurs in the future, the ministry added.

At the start of the meeting, Park expressed his regret that not only workers but also the Korean public were deeply shocked by this incident, referring to the unfair treatment that workers of the Korean company had to endure in American detention establishments, according to the ministry.

Vice-Minister Park has strongly urged the American part to take concrete measures to prevent a recurrence and improve the system in order to facilitate public anxiety, “said the ministry's press release.

Park specifically stressed that the South Korean repatriates must not face any inconvenience at the start of the school year in the United States and has called to accelerate follow-up measures, in particular the creation of a new category of visas adapted to South Korea and to establish a working group between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea and the US State Department to discuss visa issues.

US assistant secretary of state, Christopher Landau, speaks for a ministerial level of foreign affairs at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Sunday. (Korea of ​​the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Landau responded positively.

Landau noted that the United States fully recognizes the significant contribution of Korean business investment activities during the rebirth of the American economy and the manufacturing sector, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul.

Landau has promised that Washington will provide institutional support to these efforts and quickly move to organize working level consultations on the monitoring measures mentioned by the Vice-Minister Park, in particular by ensuring that the visas proportional to the contributions of Korean workers are issued.

Landau also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun Sunday morning before his meeting with Park. Cho was the one who proposed for the first time to establish a working group and create a new visa category at his meeting in Washington on Wednesday with the Secretary of State and the National Security Councilor of the White House Marco Rubio, and the deputy adviser of national security Andy Baker.

Most of the Korean workers detained had entered the United States on non-immigrant short-term commercial visas, either B-1 visa or an electronic system for travel authorization permits which are intended for brief business visits rather than employment.

South Korean companies consider these visa challenges as a major obstacle to their American investments as a concern that contrasts strongly with the status of South Korea as the largest foreign investor in the United States in 2023, with $ 21.5 billion invested.

Seoul also promised $ 350 billion in additional investment as part of a new commercial framework. However, only around 2,000 South Koreans with specialized professions receive H-1B visas per year, out of around 85,000 issued.

