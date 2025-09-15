The Kospi index of South Korea is a new high record





A currency merchant, wearing a mask to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVVI-19), works in front of electronic advice showing the composite stock index in Korea (KOSPI) in a bank in Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2020.

Kim Hong Ji | Reuters

The South Korea Kospi index increased at the start of a negotiation at a record summit of 3,420.23 on Monday, marking its 10th consecutive winning session, after the Minister of Finance, Koo Yun-Cheol, said the government was going to increase its previous plan to increase taxes on equity investments. The index subsequently closed 0.35% higher at 3,407.31.

The Kosdaq with small capitalization won 0.66% to close the negotiation day to 852.69.

Elsewhere, the Asian-Pacific markets negotiated while investors kept an eye on the talks between the United States and China in Spain and evaluated a list of data from Beijing.

US and Chinese officials started talks in Madrid on Sunday to discuss the main national, economical and commercial security problems, including the deadline to come to sell the Chinese video application Tiktok and the American rates.

The delegations led by the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer met their counterparts, the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng and the first Chinese commercial negotiator, Li Chenggang.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng index increased by 0.23%, while the Hang Seng Tech index increased by 0.27%.

The Chinese CSI 300 index increased by 0.24% to end at 4,533.06. The maintenance of the continent slowed down in August while retail sales and industrial production lacked expectations. The contraction of real estate investment worsened, falling in 12.9% in the first eight months, according to government data.

Australia ASX / S&P 200 dropped 0.13% to end the day at 8,853.

The Japanese and Malaysian markets were closed for a vacation.

The term contracts on American actions were little changed at the start of Asian hours, investors are preparing for a federal reserve meeting this week, in the hope that the Central Bank will reduce interest rates at the end of its meeting on Wednesday in the United States.

Friday in the United States, the Nasdaq Composite closed to a new record, guaranteeing its second consecutive victory week with its 2% advance during the period. The S&P 500 has won 1.6% to date, displaying its best weekly performance since early August. The DOW posted its first positive week in three after having seen a 1% climb of the week to 1%.

Strong gains occur after the latest economic data showing a weakening of the labor market and tamed inflation stimulated the hopes of fed prices.

Sarah Min from CNBC contributed to this report.

