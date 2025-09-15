South Korea for investigation into potential human rights violations in the American raid of Hyundai





Reporter Osmond Chiabusiness, Singapore

Reuters

Over 300 South Koreans who were detained during a huge immigration raid in Georgia arrived at home last Friday

The South Korean government says it is investigating potential human rights violations during the RAID and the detention of Korean workers by the American authorities.

South Korea has expressed “strong regrets” in the United States and officially asked that its rights and interests of citizens be raped during the law implementation procedure, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.

On Friday, more than 300 South Korean workers returned home after being detained for a week after a raid in a battery factory of electric vehicles in the American state of Georgia.

The incident has tested links between countries, even if South Korean companies should invest billions in America under a trade agreement to avoid high American rates.

The South Korean authorities will work with the companies concerned to “investigate any potential human rights violation or other questions,” the presidential spokesman said at a press briefing.

The BBC contacted American immigration and customs (ICE) comments for comments.

The RAID has raised tensions between the United States and South Korea, from which came from detained people, with President Lee Jae-Myung warning that it will discourage foreign investments in the United States.

He described the situation as “confusing”, adding that it is a common practice for Korean companies to send workers to help create factories abroad.

Last week, Hyundai said that the factory is opening at least two months.

South Korea unions have called on Trump to apologize.

How the massive immigration raid on a Georgia automotive factory took place

On September 4, around 475 people – mainly South Korean nationals – were arrested in a factory in Hyundai, in what marked the largest immigration raid in one place since US President Donald Trump launched a repression against illegal migrants earlier this year.

ICE officials said the South Koreans have exceeded their visas or were not allowed to work in the United States.

A South Korean worker who witnessed the RAID told the BBC to panic and confusion while federal agents descended on the site, some people being taken to chains.

Trump said the foreign workers sent to the country were “welcome” and that he did not want to “scare” investors.

The United States needs to learn foreign field experts such as shipbuilding, tokel manufacturing and IT, Trump said on his Truth social platform on Sunday.

“We welcome them, we welcome their employees and we are ready to proudly say that we will learn from them and that we will do even better than them in their own” game “, in the not too far future,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cz9j585g23go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos