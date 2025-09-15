



Due to a series of Atlantic crossing on the new modular reactor announced before Donald Trumps visited, a labor plan for large -scale expansion of nuclear power was given.

The UK and the US government promised to quickly track safety inspections, and emphasized the potential advantage of jobs and growth, and announced some new private sector investment transactions with labor.

In the largest and most advanced commercial project, Central, the UK's largest energy supplier, will establish up to 12 high-end module-type reactors in HartlePool with the US nuclear reactor X-Energy to create an investment that can create up to 2,500 jobs in northeastern UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the US-UK agreement, which is expected to be officially signed during the state visit, is a groundbreaking nuclear partnership to strengthen economic growth.

He said: This major promise will give us a long -term golden age of nuclear weapons that can break down household legislation in the long run and will deliver thousands of good jobs in the short term.

Under the unprecedented contract, the United Kingdom and the United States will accept safety inspections on each one of the reactor design, which will almost reduce the time for the nuclear project to be approved to about two years.

According to the Nuclear Industry Association, energy security and NEGO said that this contract will open a way for a big expansion of nuclear projects in the sector where 11,000 jobs have already been added this year.

X-ENERGY-CEENTRICA transactions check the nuclear future of Hartlepool. HartLepool is scheduled to be dismantled by 2028 by 2028, and it opens up a potential program for more than 20 modular reactors nationwide that offers a lot of power of 6GW, such as the current output of the UK. 12 HartLepool reactors are expected to generate enough power for up to 1.5m.

Other ventures announced include plans for US nuclear firms Holtec, EDF Energy and Real Estate Developer Tritax.

Another US reactor, LAST ENERGY, has partnership with PORT and P & O Ferries owners DP World, developing one of the world's first micro modular nuclear power plants. DP Worlds London Gateway Port and Business Park will be supplied.

The government needed more nuclear facilities for clean power to ensure energy security, and since this year, commercial transactions have finally raised state funds for the largest expansion of nuclear power this year and billions of new Sizewell C this year.

How to fund the nuclear weapons video for private nuclear power

The ministers also hope to attract major US technology investments in AI Datacentres with abundant electricity promises to meet tremendous power requirements.

Chris Wright US Energy Secretary of Energy said the United States is looking for commercial nuclear power to supply fuel to the AI ​​revolution. He said: To meet this demand, he needs strong partnerships with allies around the world and strong cooperation with private sector innovators.

He added that the contract will be a commercial approach in the United States and the United Kingdom, strengthening global energy security, strengthening US energy power, and securing nuclear supply throughout the Atlantic Ocean.

Tom Greatrex, the chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said that it will contribute to the Atlantic cross -transactions to create thousands of high value -added jobs and strengthen UKS energy security.

In addition to trying to reduce the extensive dependence on overseas energy, the UK's contract, known as a high -end nuclear energy partnership, will remove the remaining dependence on Russian nuclear power by the end of 2028.

This agreement will mean the design inspection of the fast track reactor by collaborating and accepting others' regulatory evaluation while avoiding bureaucracy cloning. The government said that this simplified approach will help to export to the UK.

