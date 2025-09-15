The United States and Great Britain to sign a new major nuclear power pact





A Thames Valley Police Officer of the Specialized Research Unit of Police Forces, accompanied by the Jack police police, made security searches outside the castle of Windsor in Windsor, on September 12, 2025, before the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

Jordan Pettitt | AFP | Getty images

The United States and the United Kingdom are expected to sign a burst of new important transactions during the state visit of US President Donald Trump in Great Britain this week, seeking to launch a “golden age” of nuclear energy.

Some of the several billion pound agreements that will be inked include plans from American and British companies to build up to 12 new modular reactors advanced in Hartlepool, a port city in northeast England and pressure to develop data centers powered by small modular reactors (SMR) in Nottinghashire.

The inter-Atlantic partnership hoped to generate thousands of jobs, accelerate the process of building new nuclear power plants and to release billions of private investments.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the two countries “built a golden age of nuclear” which would put them “at the forefront of global innovation and investment”.

The announcement of the agreement reaffirms both the adoption by the United States and the United Kingdom of nuclear energy, in particular when it comes to fueling high energy intensity data centers to train and manage massive artificial intelligence tools.

X-Energy, an American company aimed at developing high-tech nuclear power plants, and the owner of British gas Centrica said that Hartlepool's plans would generate enough electricity for up to 1.5 million houses and create up to 2,500 jobs.

Companies also estimate that the global program could offer at least 40 billion ($ 54.25 billion) in economic value.

The nuclear power plants of Sizewell A and B, operated by Electrite de France SA (EDF), in Sizewell, United Kingdom, Friday January 26, 2024. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty images

Holtec, based in the United States, said that the construction plans for advanced data centers powered by SMRS in Nottinghamshire were worth around 11 billion. The project should be developed jointly by Holtec, EDF and Tritax.

The SMR promises to have footprints of not smaller and lighter than traditional electric power plants, which makes them more expensive and faster to build when they are fully marketed.

Amazonandgoogle signed transactions last year to develop SMR in the United States, while technology giants are increasingly turning to nuclear energy to meet the growing energy demands of data centers.

'A real nuclear rebirth'

Some of the other transactions that should be signed within the framework of the agreement, known as the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, include plans to establish the first nuclear power plant in the world.

“With the management of President Trump, the United States inaugurated a real nuclear rebirth exploiting the power of commercial nuclear power to meet the demand for increasing energy and fueling the AI ​​revolution,” the American secretary Chris Wright said on Monday.

As it is with a low carbon content, defenders argue that nuclear energy has the potential to play an important role by helping countries produce electricity while reducing emissions and reducing their dependence on fossil fuels.

Some environmental groups warn, however, that the nuclear industry is an expensive and harmful distraction of cheaper and cleaner alternatives.

