The United States has a “executive” for Tiktok deal with China





The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Monday that Washington and Beijing had concluded a “executive for a tiktok agreement”, a few days before another deadline that could have banned the popular social media app in the United States.

Bessent has offered few details on the agreement. On a key collision point on who would control the algorithm of Tiktok, who dictates what users see on the application, he said: was not going to talk about the sales teams of the agreement. It is between two private parties, but the commercial conditions have been agreed.

He did not indicate which parts he was referring to.

The secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng pose during commercial discussions at the Palais de Santa Cruz in Madrid, Spain, September 14, 2025.

We were very focused on Tiktok and we realized that it was a just agreement for the Chinese and which completely respects American national security problems, and this is the agreement we have concluded, said Bessent. He added that the United States wanted to make sure that the Chinese have an equitable investment environment in the United States, but still that US national security is going first.

Bessent spoke of Madrid, where he met a Chinese delegation to discuss the current trade tensions between the two superpowers. Just before her remarks, China announced that she had found the NVIDIA computer giant in violation of its anti-trust laws during a 2020 agreement.

Bessent's statement came shortly after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that an agreement had been concluded by a “company that the young people in our country wanted to save a lot”. Trump added that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Trump and Vice-President JD Vance, who was a key player in Tiktok's White Tiktok strategy, spoke on Sunday with the representative of Bessent and the American trade Jamieson Greer about the framework agreement, said a white house official at NBC News.

“President Trump and Vice-President Vance provided leadership and foresight necessary to produce a framework agreement that fulfills another campaign promise and saves Tiktok. Hundreds of millions of Americans will now be able to continue to benefit very popularly from the very popular application thanks to the decisive presidents,” said a vance spokesperson.

Vances lawyer also played an important role in the Madrid talks, said a White House official.

Tiktok did not respond to a request for comments.

Tiktok remained in legal limbo on an American law which threatened to prohibit it unless it was sold to a non -Chinese buyer. He continued to operate despite a law of 2024, thereafter, confirmed by the Supreme Court who forced the Chinese owner of the application, Bytedance, to sell the social media platform to an American company or to face abrupt penalties for having continued to operate in the United States, the law had bipartite support for the Congress when it was adopted because of the concerns about The more than 170 million American users.

The application was briefly closed in the United States a few days before the inauguration of Trumps, but the president promised not to impose penalties in Tiktok after taking an oath, while Bytedance worked to find a buyer based in the United States.

When entering, he made this official promise with an executive decree he has since extended several times, more recently in June. The most recent extension is expected to expire on Wednesday.

As extensions have accumulated, potential American bidders also have American bidders for the application. They understood, at various points, the venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, the Blackstone asset management company and the Oracle technological giant, whose co-founder, Larry Ellison, is a close ally of Trump.

One of Tiktok's current American investors, Jeffrey Yass spent millions in 2024 for lobbying to protect the application of the closure. At 7%, Yass de Tiktok's share was worth $ 21 billion last year.

In July, NBC News reported that Yass had donated $ 16 million to Trump's Duper Pac, sending Maga Inc. $ 1 million before Trump's inauguration and an additional $ 15 million in early March.

Trump moved to Ban Tiktok in the United States in his first mandate, but spoke favorably during his second term, creating the platform to help him win key groups of young voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Friday, during an interview on Fox News Fox and Friends, the president spoke of the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event on Wednesday.

A republican never wins youth, but I won young people. I'll tell you, Tiktok helped me, but [Kirk] Helped me with Tiktok, but he helped me with youth, said Trump.

The commercial secretary, Howard Lungick, also talked about the possible ban on the platform, highlighting the positive feelings of the presidents towards the platform while weighing his concerns.

The president loves Tiktok. You know, he communicated well with young people via Tiktok. It is therefore partial, Lunick told CNBC.

But unless the Americans are belonging to Americans, and the algorithm is controlled by the Americans because you know, finally that the application in your phone, everything with China has a call dad, said Lux. So the president knows, if Tiktok was going to have here, it must go.

He added, if the president can get it, he will keep Tiktok. If you can't, it will be dark.

