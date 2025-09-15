



Today, the American Department of Education (the Department) has announced that it made historical investments in schools in Charter, American history and civic programs, historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) and colleges and universities with tribable command (TCCU). These investments will be reused from programs determined by the ministry which are not in the best interest of students and families. The ministry uses existing flexibilities in discretionary grant programs to advance the priorities of President Trump and target resources to the most effective interventions to strengthen educational results.

Following the publication of national national evaluation scores for progress of 2024, which showed lamentable educational results across the country, the department plans to allocate subsidies totaling $ 500 million for charter schools to support the choice of education during the year 2025. This marks the greatest investment ever in the Charter school program and achieves a commitment that the department makes earlier this year.

The department also makes a significant and punctual investment in HBCU and TCCU to support the unique and historical contributions of these higher education establishments. The HBCU and TCCU will receive additional $ 495 million in addition to the investment planned for the year 2025, an increase of 48.4% and 109.3%, respectively. In total, HBCUs will receive more than $ 1.34 billion and TCCU will receive more than $ 108 million in the 2025 Department.

Finally, earlier this year, the Department published an opinion inviting requests for new prizes as part of the seminars of national American education and civic education activities for the American semi-priced program. The announcement of the new competition aroused the excitement of the Americans to celebrate our great nation and prompted more than 100 civil society organizations and higher education institutions to submit requests. The ministry provides that a new investment will result in a record number of prices supporting civic education across the country. In anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the foundations of the Americas and by supporting the priority of Trump administrations to advance civic education, the department will invest more than $ 160 million in American and civic history subsidies.

Today, the ministry makes three massive investments by redirecting the financial support of ineffective and discriminatory programs to those who support the success of students. We are proud to make the biggest investment in the Charter School subsidies program in the history of departments, to support American history programs that will inspire young people to be active and informed citizens, and will recognize historically black colleges and universities and colleges and universities with tributable controls to improve education and opportunities in our country, said the American Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. The ministry has carefully examined our federal subsidies, ensuring that taxpayers do not finance discriminatory racial programs but programs that promote merit and excellence in education. The Trump administration will use all the tools available to advance educational results significantly and ensure that each American has the opportunity to succeed in life.

