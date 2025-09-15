More than 1.1 billion investment to increase the growth of UKS coastal cities and cities, jobs and technologies





The government announced 448 million people to reduce emissions due to transportation during the London International Transportation Week, strengthened the UK as a clean energy superpower, and broke down the barriers to the opportunity of the coastal community. As part of the change plan, 700 million private investment, innovation and jobs are nationwide through national events on national calendar events nationwide, and private investment and jobs that deliver national growth, innovation and jobs nationwide are combined with 700 million private investments and jobs. It is delivered nationwide nationwide through national shipping events. Induces the growth of the entire sector

The coastal community across the UK will receive more than 1.1 billion people in the co -government and industrial investments in the maritime sector, which will unlock growth and jobs, including engineering, green technology and construction sectors.

The financing, which is scheduled to be announced on the first day of the London International Shipping Week (September 15, 2025), includes 440 million public investments to reduce the emissions of 700 million private investments in the UK's major port and major industry athletes and the emissions of British delivery.

Nearly 5 billion pounds will strengthen the UK SHORE program that supports the research and development of new clean maritime technologies and fuel, including electricity, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and wind.

Previous projects include electric charging points in the UK port for ships developed by ships developed by Aqua Superpower and smart technology developed by Waterwhelm, which can produce hydrogen in recycled wastewater to produce electricity. The UK's Shore Fund has already offered more than 200 projects in the country, with 240 million projects, and some of them are now actively used and have supported 750 jobs so far.

This new funds will, of course, will be assigned to the project.

Heidi Alexander Transportation said:

Today, 1.1 billion boosts in the marine industry will borrow the growth and jobs of our coastal cities and cities, making the UK one of the best places in the world.

By 2050, we spent almost $ 5 billion to transport us to NET ZERO and reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the British as a super -powered power through a change plan.

As part of the UK Shore program, the government provides funds to business and academia to carry out innovative green projects and use additional investments in the private sector to reduce carbon emissions from delivery.

Today, Keir Mader, Secretary of State Keir Mater, visits Cammell Laid Dry Dock in Birkenhead in Liverpool, and former British coast The 3.6 million people of funds will see how they have led 3.6 million private investments to install zero -release electric coastal power systems.

This system allows you to run the ship in the field without release during docking, just like a method of connecting the ship to the electric grid source and the electric vehicle connected to the charger to restore the battery. Cammel Laird aims to save 20,000 average fuel consumption and support 15 jobs when it is completely operated.

David McGinley, the group chief executive of APCL Group, said:

APCL Group is pleased to welcome the new Marine Minister. The APCL Group is an important supplier of the government, so the meeting provides the opportunity to showcase the current shipbuilding and ship repair projects in the BIRKENHEAD facility.

APCL is proud of its long -standing partnership with MOD, Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary, which supports 100%of the RFA fleet, and is expected to introduce a new state -of -the -art ship power technology of the APCL Cammell Lairds brand.

Another successful case includes Aqua SuperPower, which has successfully installed a charging network network in the UK and southern London through almost 6 million British coasts. The project estimates that the network can reduce emissions up to 2,800 tons of carbon dioxide with a 875kW charger. Following the UK's support for the UK, Aqua SuperPower has successfully expanded and established a regional charging network across 59 sites across Europe and the United States.

This is 3.3 million for Fastrig Wingsails built in Scotland with smart green delivery.

Overall, the previous maritime bulletproof fund has provided more than 110 million private investments and has benefited more than 500 British companies, including 250 SMEs. This allows the UK to continue the chart with the chart of carbon free shipping by 2050, supporting skilled green jobs and breaking down barriers to workers' opportunities.

The government is also working closely with the industry to promote investment in the UK port, support jobs, technology and innovation, and focus on the UK as a global hub for international transportation.

As part of this work, PEEL PORTS today announced 300 million cases for Liverpool, Hunter Stern and Greaty Music Port, and NATPOWER Marine has released 250 million people for SHORE SIDE POWER, which is assumed to be supported in more than 2,000 skilled jobs, especially local port communities. In addition, TYNES port can create up to 12,000 jobs in overseas wind power and manufacturing.

In order to further develop the prosperity of the port, the government will complete the revised national policy statement dealing with Wales' UK and Milford Haven, allowing the port to expand the site to save time and costs for planning applications to open jobs and opportunities in the coastal community.

The proposal proposes to simplify the UK's port planning process and promptly explain the plan application by explaining the needs of the port facilities more clearly and designing the application to avoid process delays.

Claudio Veritiero, CEO of Peel Ports Group, said:

The PEEL PORTS Group has invested 1.5 billion in the last decade, preventing future operation, strengthening important supply chains, and creating hundreds of jobs in our region.

In the future, we will invest more than one billion won over the next five years, and projects that include new port -centered warehouses, steel and metal facilities and major ports are already in progress.

This development emphasizes long -term efforts to build capacity and efficiency throughout the network, supporting wider growth and productivity in the UK.

Matt Beeton, the CEO of Tyne port, said:

Overseas wind power, renewable energy and high -end manufacturing acceleration are national priorities and require decisive measures. The 230 -acre expansion of Tyne Clean Energy Park will be improved by the industrial strategic area, which will help the UK to run 2030 Clean Power Target.

This national strategic site, which is close to the emerging North Sea balloon array, can create a world -class infrastructure that can support the supply chain by providing deep sea access and major development space.

Stefano DM Sommadossi, the CEO of NATPOWER Marine, said:

We have invested 250 million people in the UK over the next five years, accelerating the role -out of SHORE POWER INFRASTURE, a game changer for both marine and coastal communities.

This investment is more than just a port and a cable about people and prosperity. The entire program is expected to create more than 2,000 skilled jobs, especially in the local port community. These are actual jobs with long -term benefits and are included in areas that require the most investment. We are ready to work closely with the government to accelerate this innovation in the transition of maritime energy.

In addition to investing in the port and marine infrastructure, the government also contributes 5.8 billion people and supports 60,000 jobs in recognition of the importance of the cruise industry in the UK economy.

Therefore, the department is starting a British cruise growth plan to support the British economy, the UK port and the coastal community by securing continuous private investment in growth by starting a British cruise growth plan for the government and the cruise industry.

LISW is scheduled to operate from September 15 to 19, 2025, and is one of the largest maritime events in the world and gathers industry leaders around the world to lead investment, planning and networking opportunities for global shipping.

To start this week, the Minister of Transportation, Simon Lightwood, will ring the bells on the London Stock Exchange. The Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Maritime Affairs will attend several major events during the week, defend British delivery on the international stage and introduce the UK as a global hub for growth, investment, technology and jobs.

