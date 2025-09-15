Netanyahu and Rubio stick to an Israeli story established on the Gaza War | News Israel-Palestine Conflict





The Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio and the Prime Minister of Israels Benjamin Netanyahu had new talks cementing the countries close to the Alliance, while the Arab-Islamic summit of regional leaders met in Doha to denounce the unprecedented attack against the Qatar last week, for which the Israeli chief took full responsibility, as well as the next measures Gaza.

The two officials had a two -hour meeting at the Netanyahus West Jerusalem office on Monday, after which they held a joint press conference in which the Israeli chief said that the two countries would continue to act together to protect themselves. Rubios Visit is a clear message that America stands with Israel in front of terror, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said there was immense hypocrisy among those who criticized Israel for Qatar's strike, even if US President Donald Trump was one. He said again that Israel would hit Hamas wherever they are.

Rubio relied strongly on the Israeli war story, saying that Hamas must cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten peace and security in the region.

The US high diplomat said we focus on what will happen when they were asked for a strike of Israels in Doha.

The unit spectacle occurs one day after Rubio and Netanyahu visited the Western wall with the American envoy Mike Huckabee and praised strong bilateral relations.

Al Jazeeras Hamdah Salhut, Amman reporting, Jordan, said: The main point to remember from the press conference here was that no new information was presented to the public concerning the attack on Gaza, concerning Israeli military expansion and concerning the attacks of Israels who have now been widely condemned and criticized at the international level in the Qatari capital, Daha.

Netanyahu did not say exactly that he would exclude him in the future, but he did not confirm or refused the results of this attack. Rubio moved away from condemning him. He said they were just trying to find a way to follow, they don't want to focus on the past but focus on the future, she added.

Benjamin Netanyahu, on the left, and Marco Rubio visit the western wall, the most sacred Judaism site prayer, in the old town, September 14, 2025 [Nathan Howard/Pool via Reuters]

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Monday that it would organize an urgent debate on Tuesday concerning recent military assaults in Israel in Qatar.

The Council said it has received two official requests for debate from Pakistan on behalf of the Member States of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OCI) and the other of Kuwait in the name of Gulf Cooperation Council (CCG).

The meeting will mark the 10th urgent debate of advice since its creation in 2006.

Israel repeatedly rejected the conclusions and resolutions of the Council on Israeli abuses, one of which urged all the States last year to stop selling or transferring weapons to Israel, given the carnage to Gaza. Israel and the United States have boycotted the United Nations Council earlier this year.

Famine induced by Israeli in Gaza

In Gaza on Monday, four fetuses and three premature babies died at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli seat and artificial famine.

According to the Gazas Ministry of Health, at least 422 people, including 145 children, died due to the current hunger crisis. Since the report of the classification of the integrated food security phase supported by the UN (IPC) last month which officially declared famine in parts of Gaza, at least 144 deaths have been recorded, including 30 children.

The Israeli bombs continue to rain in the city of Gaza in the North, including its residential buildings, with dozens of additional Palestinians killed on Monday while Israel continues with the systematic destruction of the region.

. pic.twitter.com/tvkipmrc9v

(@qudsn) September 15, 2025

[Translation: The moment the occupation bombed the al-Ghafri residential tower in Gaza City with two missiles, causing its complete destruction.]

The Israel, the extreme right, the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday that he wanted to build a luxurious seaside district with high-rise buildings for Israeli police on the ruins of Gaza.

We will finish the mission, Occupy Gaza, will encourage voluntary emigration, he said, according to Israeli media.

The families of Israeli captives held in Gaza asked an urgent meeting on Monday with the army chief, Eyal Zamir, after having declared that Netanyahu had kept the army in the ignorance of the next steps after having seized Gaza City, and that the occupation of the region would not lead to Hamas' political and military delivery.

Campaign to stop trade with colonies

In the midst of the Israels which advance plans to annex certain parts of the occupied West Bank, the Oxfam International based on the United Kingdom was on Monday 80 civil society organizations which launched a new campaign to stop with colonies on Monday, demanding that countries prohibit all exchanges with illegal Israeli colonies on Palestinian territory and bars.

The organizations said in a statement that their campaign targets the regulation trade specifically due to the oppression of the Palestinians in progress and in climbing of the Palestinians in the West Bank [including East Jerusalem]Fragmentation of its economy, and undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state.

During his visit to Israel, Rubio should attend the inauguration of a controversial tunnel project for religious tourists who passes under the Palestinian district of Silwan at the Holy Sites.

The project aroused fears among the Palestinian residents that he could still dilute their presence and possibly endanger the physical foundations of their homes.

Fakhri Abu Diab, 63, spokesperson for the community in Silwan, said by the AFP news agency that Rubio should rather visit houses, like his, which were demolished by Israel in what the Palestinians consider a targeted campaign to erase them.

Instead of defending itself with international law, the United States is following the way to extremists and the extreme right and ignoring our history, he said.

Rubio has played political implications, calling it one of the most important archaeological sites in the world.

