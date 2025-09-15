



ALDI announced a 16 billion expansion plan to meet the UKS demand for discounts.

September 15, 2025

ALDI has opened 21 new stores over the next two years and opened for the next 13 weeks to accelerate the expansion of the store, with an additional $ 1.65 billion, with more millions of British family prices by this year. If more market share is converted to 10.8%, as it converted from full -time supermarket to 31st 2024.

ALDI has announced plans to invest 1.6 billion records for the next two years (2026-27), and has opened 80 stores as sales continue to increase.

Supermarket says that more families are determined to meet the demand for increasing UKS for cheap groceries to balance the household budget.

A total of 21 stores will be opened in the next 13 weeks, including London's SHOREDITCH, North East's Durham and Scotland's Kirkintilloch. Earlier this year, it has identified 20 priority locations that are actively looking for sites including London's Bromley and EALING, Tyne and Wear's South Shields, and Witney of Oxfordshire.

Currently, retailers with 1,060 stores have previously announced plans to expand to 1,500 stores across the UK. It said that expansion would create thousands of jobs and more opportunities for British suppliers.

ALDI confirmed its investment plans with financial results from December to December 2024, which increased to 18.1 billion ** (2023: 17.9 billion). According to the latest data, ALDIS sales increased by 4.8%in 2025 to 10.8%. Earlier this year, we surpassed ADA to become the third largest grocery store of UKS, depending on the value of food and drink sales.

The company has fallen to 435.5m (2023: 552.9m), which continues to lower customers' prices, invest in infrastructure, and show 2.4%** margins by raising wages for colleagues.

ALDI, which was ranked in UKS -the cheapest supermarket *** – more families who chose to make a store every week at a weekly store, and chose to visit more often for shops for shops, as more and more store networks are becoming more convenient for shoppers across the UK. About 7 out of 10 UK are now shopping with ALDI*.

What is the price comparison of the consumer group? ALDI has recognized it as the cheapest grocery store in UKS for four consecutive years, even if a retailer shows that the loyalty system will provide the lowest price to customers.

Giles Hurley, the chief executives of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: shoppers are still looking for difficult things, so they focused on maintaining a laser that focuses on ALDI's best. Others can rely on clubs, special effects, no tricks that do not make the same dedication at a low price -and -quality price and quality.

Since we opened the first British store in the UK 35 years ago, WEVE has hundreds of high -quality foods in almost 800 cities and cities, but there are hundreds of communities that have no Aldi nearby. To meet the demand, I decided to see more at any time, which has invested 1.6 billion records over the next two years, bringing ALDI prices to millions of customers.

ALDI said in 2024 that he had sent $ 14 billion with British suppliers, continuing to defend the British business and spent with 14 billion suppliers. Earlier this year, supermarkets reaffirmed their promises to the existing UK sourcing standard, regardless of international trade transactions. ALDI will be the largest seller of UKS this month, in cooperation with long -term partners, WARENDALE WAGYU, to launch a national selected Wagyu range.

The supermarket also paid twice this year, and colleagues have taken 14.35 home from at least 13.02 and M25, which lead the market from early this month. ALDIS's promise to colleagues was also recognized by the grocery store bonus this year, where the judge won the fourth employer of the year with the judge that the retailer seems to be increasing the rods for his colleagues every year.

end

* Kantar WorldPanel Data, 12 weeks or 52 weeks to August 10, 2025

** December 31, 2024 Group numbers of the UK and Ireland

*** any? The cheapest supermarket in 2024 and August 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aldipressco.uk/business-news/aldi-announces-record-1-6bn-expansion-plan-to-meet-uks-demand-for-discount/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

