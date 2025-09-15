The United States claim that Framework for Deal on Future of Tiktok agrees with China





Jessica Rawnsleybbc News

Correspondent Lily Jamalibbc North America Technology

Reuters

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury said that Washington had concluded a “executive” agreement with China on the ownership of American operations in Tiktok.

Scott Bessent said the framework was established in commercial talks in Madrid to open the way to American property. He added that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would conclude the agreement on Friday.

Trump said on Truth Social that the talks had “gone very well”, while China has confirmed a framework agreement, but said that no agreement would be concluded at the expense of the interests of Chinese companies.

A deadline is looming for the Chinese owner of Tiktok to find a buyer for his American operations or to face a closure and ban in the United States.

Bessent announced the “executive” agreement on the second day of negotiations between the United States and China aimed at ending a trade war.

He said the threat of closing the social media site in the United States had persuaded Chinese negotiators to lower requests for reduced prices as part of any agreement to sell the American arm of Tiktok.

The agreed commercial conditions would protect US national security interests, he added.

The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, who is part of the American delegation in Madrid, said that the agreement concluded was “subject to the approval of the leaders”, but added that his team was “not … in order to have repetitive [ban] extensions “.

The first Chinese commercial negotiator Li Chenggang said that his country would not reach an agreement with the United States to the detriment of its own principles and the interests of Chinese companies. His leadership would examine any agreement before being agreed, he added.

Look: “I would like to do it for children,” said Trump on Tiktok “Framework”

In January, the United States Supreme Court confirmed a law adopted in April 2024, prohibiting the application of video sharing unless its parent company Bytedance sells its American division.

The US Ministry of Justice said Tiktok's access to American users poses “a national security threat of immense depth and scale”.

Bytedance has repeatedly insisted that its American operations are entirely independent and that no data has been shared with the Chinese government. The company argued that the prohibition would violate the protections of freedom of expression for its 170 million American users.

Tiktok became dark for a day in January after the entry into force of the law, before Trump intervened and published a postponement of 75 days.

The deadline for sale has since been extended three times, and the last delay in the ban should end on September 17.

Various figures have already been presented as potential buyers of the platform, notably the co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison, the creator of YouTube Mrbeast and the billionaire investor Frank McCourt.

Reuters

Delegations led by American Secretary of State Scott Bessent and Chinese Deputy Minister, He Lifeng, held four meetings from May, to try to improve bilateral relations

“Backdoor” for Beijing?

Bessent said on Monday that the agreement “completely respects the United States National Security problems”.

However, the details were sparse and some experts were skeptical on issues, especially which will control the powerful recommendation algorithm of Tiktok.

Sarah Kreps, director of Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, said that it was not clear if Tiktok American user data would be fully stored and encrypted at the national level, and if independent audits would occur to detect access to the Porte by Beijing.

“Until these details are clarified, the risk is that the agreement solves the property on paper but leaves intact basic vulnerabilities,” said Kreps.

Jim Secreto, a former National Security Manager of the Biden Administration, said Beijing has checked if the algorithm will be transferred to a new owner, this is probably why the Tiktok agreement was folded in broader commercial and tariff negotiations.

If national security problems were dealt with, the agreement “would be a major breakthrough,” he said.

He added that the issues were raised because Bytedance was now one of the largest IA companies in China – and still operating as it did when the Congress decided that the action was necessary.

“The data that Tiktok collects from Americans today could help train models that feed the military and intelligence capacities of China tomorrow,” said Secreto.

