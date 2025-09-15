What did Elon Musk told the British first British meeting and his remarks broke the law? | Elon Musk





Downing Street blamed Elon Musk using dangerous and inflammatory languages ​​in nationalist demonstrations hosted by Tommy Robinson, the right side of Saturday. But what's the result of the X owner?

What did Musk say?

Although he demanded the dissolution of the council and the government's change, the opinion that attracted a special investigation was when he spoke to the crowd. They do not want it, quiet, and just do their business.

My message is for them. If this continues, the violence will come to you. You will have no choice. It is in a fundamental situation.

Violence is coming to you, whether or not you choose violence. You counterattack or die. I think that's true.

Did Musk break the law?

There are two major laws and regulations that apply to public declarations that encourage or enforce violence in the UK and Wales.

The first is the Public order 1986, and four of them apply to threats, abuse or insulting words or actions for people. But decisively, it must have a threat to stimulating immediate illegal violence.

The second is a serious crime law in 2007. There is a provision that encompasses North Ireland and is associated with encouraging or supporting a committee of crime. But he must believe that a crime will be promised and their actions will encourage the committee.

Musk did not mention racial groups, so his opinion did not belong to the bill to deal with such a speech.

Jonathan Hall KC, an independent reviewer of the British terrorist law, and an independent reviewer of the National Threats Law, said Musks' opinion would not have made the law on the BBC Radio 4S TODAY program. Politicians always use martial arts. Hall said. In my words, metaphors such as fighting and struggle are quite normal. And he was talking about it by chance, and was he not? He did not say: immediately.

In contrast, the police said the camera was looking for a person who said that Keir Starmer should be assassinated and someone should shoot Keir starmer.

How musk words are inflammatory but illegal?

This law reflects the balance of the government's maintenance of free media, which means that it may be restricted for specific reasons because it is qualified under the European Human Rights Agreement.

Many will argue that Musk's rhetoric will have harmful consequences by establishing a threshold that inflammatory languages ​​must cross the crime by demanding an immediate threat of illegal violence.

Other countries set different limitations for free media. The United States often claims to have an absolute media, but the Donald Trump administration has cracked down on Palestine as well as political opponents. Musk also claimed to be an absoluteist of the media, but in his stewardship, X was accused of censorizing content to deploy the authoritarian government of India and Türkiye.

What are the recent cases of people accused of speech?

Last year, Lucy Connoli was in jail for 31 months after recognizing racial hatred when he tweeted a hotel for hotel housing. Mass deportation now, when I am a racist, I set fire to all the fuckers that are full of all the guys I care for. The crime according to the section S19 (1) of the Public Order Act must be more likely to stimulate racial hatred or the result.

Last month, Ricky Jones did not encourage violent obstacles after calling at an anti -racial rally to cut the right activist's throat extremely.

Like the reform of the United Kingdom, the Shadow Home Secretary insisted that the case showed a two -story definition at work, despite the fact that Connolly admitted her crime and was arrested by Jones.

Where do you leave Musk?

ED DAVEY, a Liberal Democratic leader, said the government should exclude Tesla's future contracts and prevent Musk from being licensed to supply energy to British home. Musk no longer has much to do with Trump, but the prospect that Starmer will move when the US president visits England.

