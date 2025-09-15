



Doha, Qatar Secretary of State, Marco Rubios, a visit to Israel sends a clear support message, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday because he appeared that a key negotiator Qatari narrowly avoided an Israeli strike because their meeting was delayed.

Rubio landed in Jerusalem on Sunday in search of Israel responses after his unprecedented attack on Hamas leaders inside Qatar, another key American partner in the Middle East. The Trump administration sought to be a distant from the strike, which indignant regional powers and could have increased even more.

The key negotiator of the Qatars, who regularly speaks in Israel and Hamas, was to be at the villa that Israel struck on Tuesday, a diplomat said to the talks at NBC News. At the last moment, his meeting with Hamas was delayed, they said.

Rubio said on Saturday that the United States was unhappy with the attack on the building in the Qatar capital, Doha, but Netanyahu stressed the sustainable American-Israeli alliance when the two spoke to journalists.

America does not have the best ally than Israel, and of course, Israel does not have the best ally than America, he said, adding that President Donald Trump is the biggest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.

Your visit to Israel today is a clear message that the United States is held with Israel, he told Rubio.

Rubio has also promised unwavering support to the Israels' objectives in Gaza, saying that Hamas must be eliminated and that hostages have returned immediately.

As much as we may want it to be a kind in a peaceful and diplomatic way to finish it, and that it is well exploring and being devoted to it, we must also be prepared for the possibility that this does not happen, he added.

Rubio and Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday.Nathan Howard / AFP – Getty Images

Despite the public show of the unit, Rubio's trip underlines the delicate efforts of Washingtons to balance relations with the key allies while managing the fallout from the attack.

Rubio will go to Qatar on Tuesday after meeting Netanyahu in Israel, then headed for the United Kingdom, according to a senior state department.

Qatar began to organize a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders on Sunday following strikes, which attracted the condemnation of the United Arab Emirates, from Saudi Arabia and other regional powers.

The Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement on Monday that the attack was a blatant assault against the efforts of the international community and its international organizations aimed at making a cease-fire in the Gaza International Strip and the Liberation of Holills and Detainees, and constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it would be an urgent debate on Tuesday to discuss the recent military assault by Israel on Qatar.

Trump on Friday met Prime Minister Qatari Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in New York. The Qatari Prime Minister, who accused Israel of having killed all hope of publishing hostages still organized in Gaza, also met Rubio and Vice-President JD Vance.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces have intensified air attacks against the city of Gaza struck by famine and neighboring areas in recent weeks, as part of an operation to occupy the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/israel-qatar-strike-hamas-negotiator-netanyahu-rubio-alliance-rcna231308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos