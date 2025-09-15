



After a pair of federal judges from Tennessee paved the way for the release of Kilmar Brego Garca of pre -trial detention, on August 22, so that he could spend a few days with his family before a recording planned in an immigration office and customs in Baltimore, he was taken directly to a neighboring hotel. The first thing he did was to turn into a new set of clothes that his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, had bought him. Then he was given flowers and brought in a small room where Vasquez, their three children, other parents and supporters were waiting. He picked up his youngest son while sung people, s, pudo! Something as yes, we did it!

The child was in a car with Brego Garca when Ice arrested him near their home in Maryland on March 12. The arrest occurred during the governments that were swaying to steal hundreds of Venezuelans, members of the Tren of Aragua Gango to be incarcerated in the notorious prison of Cecot, Salvadors EL, under the law on extraterrestrial enemies old centuries. (A Federal Court of Appeal of New Orleans has since ruled that President Donald Trump had inappropriate the law.) Days later, Brego Garca, originally from Salvador, was sent to Cecot on a plane with some of them, starting one of the most prominent campaigns against a person of Trumps.

On March 24, Brego Garca lawyers and his family filed a civil prosecution demanding his return, and the courts quickly decided that he had been expelled. His tangle with the ice had started six years earlier, in March 2019, when the police department of Prince Georges, in Maryland, arrested him as well as three other workers outside a house depot. (More recently, he was employed as a sheet worker.) He asked for asylum and the right not to be repressed, or returned by force in a place where one is subject to the persecution of his case, in Salvador. An immigration judge in Baltimore refused him the request for asylum but granted him the latter, in a deduction of dismissal, which allowed him to work in the United States without risk of being returned to his country of origin. The judge noted that he had a well-founded fear of persecution there, due to official corruption and a story of extortous requests and death threats from a local gang, against him and his family, which led a Pupusa company.

Eduardo Zelaya, a Salvadoran organizer at Casaone of Immigrant Rights organizations who, alongside a team of immigration lawyers, pleads for Brego Garcas Freedom from Marchwas with him in Tennessee. Seeing the family at the reunification was like a victory, he told me in Spanish. But, at the same time, it was like the start of a battle.

This battle had started during the effort to ensure its release. Brego Garca had finally been dismissed from the Salvador on June 6, but not to Maryland, and only once the government has deposited a new accusation, in an indictment, accusing it of illegally transporting undocumented immigrants through the state lines. The federal magistrate judge of Tennessee dealt with the prior questions in the new case, Barbara Holmes, noting that he was not posing any risk of theft or danger for other people, had ordered the release to him on June 22 to wait for the trial. But this release was delayed by two months, as civil servants, in public and before the judges of Maryland and Tennessee, proposed changing explanations on the intentions of governments with the indictment. Did the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Security wanted Brego Garca to be confronted, as the prosecutor General Pam Bondi said, American Justice? If this is the case, he presumed innocent until he was proven the opposite, before a criminal court. Or did they want it to be immediately confronted with the expulsion system and returns it to a country other than El Salvador by virtue of immigration laws? If this is the case, there would be a process for this before the immigration court. What the government could not follow are both lessons at the same time.

Faced with this legal reality, on the night of Thursday August 21, a few hours before Brego Garca was released, Ice designed a choice for him. He could agree to delay his release until the following Monday, then be expelled to Costa Rica, whose government had just committed to granting him a refugee status or an exchange of residence to plead guilty to the act of federal accusation in Tennessee. Or, he could be released as planned, refuse the offer of advocacy, report to his appointment planned at the Baltimore ice office and risk being expelled this time, inexplicably, in Uganda, if he chooses to wait for the trial. His criminal defense team in Tennessee, who seeks to have the indictment rejected as a vindictive and selective prosecution, immediately brought this development to the attention of Waverly Crenshaw, the American district judge supervising the prosecution, declaring, there can be only one interpretation of these events: the Doj, DHS and the ice are followed by their collective powers, or their perfection, collective relevance or the relevance of Mr. Interpretation at Uganda, where his security and his freedom would be threatened. (The government has since declared that he planned to deport him rather to Eswatini; Thursday, Reuters reported that the African nation had no knowledge of this arrangement.)

Brego Garca preferred to be released as planned and, when he arrived for his appointment to the ice in Baltimore, hundreds of supporters were waiting outside, in particular members of the Congress, the State and local officials and religious leaders. When he goes to this building, support him well. We continue to fight. No matter what's going on there today, we had their backs, said representative Glenn Ivey, from Maryland. Brego Garca read a prepared statement in Spanish. I want you to always remember that today I can say with pride that I am free and that I found my family, he said. Moments with his relatives had given him the strength and hoped to continue this fight. Speaking of others who were detained under the Trump administration, he said, God is with us. He will never leave us. He will do justice to all the injustice they have made.

