US President Donald Trump began to enjoy the unprecedented second week in England.

Trump has already been sent off for a Grand State visiting the UK, which was hosted by the late Queen in 2019, and no US leaders who had previously provided such glory twice.

In general, as in the case of George W Bush and Barack Obama, the US President, who has already visited the state, offers a monarch and car or lunch of Windsor Castle.

But the first convicted of the US president, the middle -aged sin Trump was invited to visit the second state.

September 16

With his wife and first lady Melanie A Trump, the president arrives in England on Tuesday evening and will be greeted by the US Ambassador and waiting for Viscount Hood.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Buckingham Palace would not be open to the first day of the state's visit, when the president remained in a personal Windsons Castles Real Estate.

Trump will remain on sex private land on Wednesday and stay in the royal dwelling all night.

September 17th

On Wednesday, the couple will be greeted by Prince Wales and Princess Wales because Wales and Queen are officially fired in the east of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

Trump, along with Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate, will be treated as a wagon procession through Windsor Real Estate, and there are three military bands in the royal Marine Corps, the army and RAF along the road to the castle of the military.

Open the image in the gallery

Trump examines the expenses of honor at the 2018 Windsor Castle (AP)

Together with Charles, Trump will examine the expenses of honor in Windsor Castle.

The royal family members will join Trump in the main restaurant, and visitors will specialize in the royal collection items related to the United States in the green parlor.

In private moments, they later visit the Queen of Elizabeth IIS in the St Georges Chapel, Windsor, and placed a wreath to visit the short travel of the chapel and the music performance of the chapel choir.

Open the image in the gallery

Trump Pre -Covers Banquet (PA)

Trump will be treated as a fly fast by the red arrows in the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and the British and US F-35 military jets and special beats.

The traditional Grand State Banquet will be held in Windsor Castle in the evening, and Trump and Charles will speak with the sparkling events.

September 18

Thursday, the honor guard of RAF HALTON and Bagpipers arrives at the checker and meets Trump after meeting Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria.

Trump will be suspended for a personal opinion on the Winston Churchill, held in the checker before the bilateral meeting.

Later, political leaders should attend the business reception hosted by Checkers' superintendent.

Open the image in the gallery

Trump will meet Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria (PA).

In other places, the first lady will see the Queen Mary Doll House and the royal library of Windsor Castle.

After that, she joins Kate in Frogmore Gardens and will achieve Go Wild Badge as a meeting with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of Scouts Squirrels. Kate has been co -chairman of the Scout Association since 2020.

Then, the rest of the main visit to the main visit is done with my husband.

Keir and Lady Victory must say goodbye to Trump in Checkers. On behalf of Charles, Sir Chamberlain must say goodbye to Trump at the end of the week.

