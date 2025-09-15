



Seoul, South Korea (AP), the United States, South Korea and Japan opened an air exercise and naval on a South Korean island in their last joint exercise condemned by North Korea as an imprudent demonstration of force.

The exercise called Freedom Edge aims to strengthen the combined countries of operational capacities in the sea, air and cyberspace and is necessary to counter threats of nuclear growth and missile in North Korea, said the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The American Indo-Pacific Command has said that the exercise will include marine and air force assets and has improved ballistic and air defense exercises, medical evacuations and training in maritime operations, which demonstrates the most advanced defense cooperation to date.

Exercise off the southern island in the south of the south takes place on Friday.

The powerful sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong One previously condemned exercises in the state media, saying that they show the countries of confrontation to the north.

The reckless demonstration of the force made by them in a real action near the RPDC, which is the bad place, will inevitably bring them bad results, said Kim Yo Jong, using the initials of the formal name of North Korea, the Republic of the Democratic Peoples of Korea.

She also criticized the United States and South Korea during their last Iron Mace table exercise, which aims to explore means to integrate nuclear conventional capacities and South Korea to strengthen deterrence against North Korean threats. The American and South Korean soldiers have not confirmed the details of the exercise that coincides with Freedom Edge.

North Korea in the past has carried out its own military demonstrations or arms tests in response to the joint military exercises of its rivals.

The government of Kim Jong Us has repeatedly rejected the calls of Seoul and Washington to restart negotiations aimed at completing its arms programs, while it continues to prioritize Russia as part of a foreign policy aimed at extending links with nations confronted in the United States.

Since the invasion of Ukraine Russia, Kim has sent thousands of soldiers and large arms expeditions, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to help the president of the Vladimir Poutines war.

Kim also visited China earlier this month and shared the front of the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin during a massive military parade, in another stage to strengthen his diplomatic lever effect.

