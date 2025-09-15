



Sadiq Khan, a London mayor, said it has applied for British citizenship following the Donald Trump election.

Khan said he wanted to challenge the idea that London was in turmoil at the opening ceremony prior to the US president's visit, and more Americans were trying to make them home at any time.

He said that liberal American citizens were identified with London because of the basic values ​​of the city, such as the ruler of law, proud of our diversity and supporting the rights of the ethnic community.

The new figures of home offices have been shown to have risen by 50% in the highest American citizenship application since the beginning of the record. There were 2,194 applications compared to 1,465 in April and June.

Khan and Trump publicly collided in the first term, including President Muslim. Trump called Khan as an unpleasant person who did terrible work, and American right -wing commentators routinely attacked the crime rate and the diversity of the capital population in London.

In an interview with the Guardian, Cannes said that there are many Americans who have taken opposition from London.

The prominent figures of the United States and the United Kingdom deliberately talk about our country, especially our capital. But the latest evidence is clear that US citizens are currently applying for citizenship in the UK, he said.

He told many Americans I talked about because of our values ​​because of our values. Not only is UKS Finance, Law and Government Center, but also offers an unparalleled ecosystem from a good university to a cultural and creative industry.

But our liberal value is not a threat to society, but a celebration of diversity in London.

Since early 2025, home offices have received citizenship applications from 4,125 US citizens, which has increased by 40% compared to 2024.

Keir Starmer intervened to defend Khan when Trump mentioned him at the White House.

Trump often made social media posts on Cannes and called him a cold loser who had to focus on London's crime.

The presidential protests are planned by the Stop Trump Union, the first day of the president's visit to London, with King Charles and Starmer.

The protest spokesman accused the British government for the first time in history for the first time in history.

Visit will continue to take the break of parliament. In other words, the government means that he questions whether he should deal with parliament.

We know that Trump is not popular with the public.

During the first term, we mobilized hundreds of thousands of people against Trump, and have been deteriorated since then.

We are working at speed to collect all the movements to show our unity of democracy, equality, climate change, and free Palestine.

The march was less than a week after a large amount of righteous rally in London, and former Trump advisor Elon Musk warned a potential intense rebellion. His remarks were blamed by the prime minister.

