Trump says we hit the second Venezuelan drug ship, killing three | Donald Trump News





Attacks were targeting extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels linked to the United States in international waters, said Trump.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had made a strike on what he said was a venezuelan drug cartel ship that was on their way to the United States.

Three men were killed in the attack on Monday, according to Trump, who said that strikes had occurred in international waters.

This morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a second kinetic strike against drug trafficking cartels and extraordinarily violent or extraordinarily violent narcoterorist in the field of Southcom's responsibility, Trump said in an article on Truth Social.

Trump published a video of a boat that was sworn in the sea before exploding in an orange flame ball when he announced the strike on social networks.

These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels are a threat to national security in the United States, the United States’s foreign policy and interests.

The attack follows a similar strike which killed 11 people earlier this month.

The first bombardment deepened the animosity between Washington and Caracas. Friday, the Venezuelan government accused the US military of intercepting harmless fishing boats in the country.

Strikes have also raised concerns concerning violations of international law and the rights of targeted individuals, which have been extrajudiciously executed without right to regular procedure.

Some criticisms asked why the alleged drug traffickers were not apprehended to deal with legal accusations once they have reached American territorial waters.

The American army has a story of poorly identified objectives, leading to the murder of innocent civilians.

Trump warned on Monday that he would continue to target people that his department thinks that the United States would be at the idea of ​​drugs.

Be notified that if you transport drugs that can kill Americans, we chase you! He wrote.

Later Monday, a White House journalist asked Trump if he would provide proof that the targeted ship was carrying drug traffickers.

All you have to do is look at the cargo that was as if it was splashed everywhere in the big bags of cocaine and fentanyl everywhere, Trump said.

The images shared by the president have not definitively shown medication on the ship.

Trump has recognized that military strikes could harm Venezuela fishing industry, which is already suffering from economic crises and American sanctions.

If I were a fisherman, I wouldn't want to go fishing here because I say, guy, if they may think I have drugs below. I don't want that. I think the fishing company has probably been injured, said the American president.

Growing tensions with Venezuela

Tensions between longtime enemies have reached new heights in recent weeks after Trump has sent eight warships to Waters near Venezuela to put pressure on the president of the country, Nicolas Maduro.

The United States accuses the left-wing president of leading a cocaine traffic cartel and recently doubled his reward for his capture at $ 50 million. A large part of the international community rejected its re -election of July 2024, the opposition claiming generalized fraud.

Maduro retaliated on Monday, marking the American secretary of state Marco Rubio, the Lord of Death and the War, on his difficult rhetoric on the Cartels of Latin America.

Referring to the American shipbuilding and the attack on the previous boat, Maduro told journalists that Caracas would fully exercise his legitimate right to defend himself.

Maduro often accuses the United States of trying a change of regime in his country.

Speculations swirl that the Trump administration could prepare targeted strikes against Latin American drug cartels, including Venezuela.

Trump refused to deny that it was a possibility on Sunday.

Seeing what is going on, Trump told journalists when asked if strikes on the Venezuelan continent were possible. Venezuela sends us their gang members, their drug traffickers and their drugs. It is not acceptable.

